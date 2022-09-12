194 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Odisha

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,30,434 on Monday as 194 more people, including 22 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 9,185 as there was no new death. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 245 infections on Sunday. The state now has 1,817 active COVID-19 cases, while 133 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,19,379.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.52 per cent as 12,784 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)