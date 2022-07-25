Monday, Jul 25, 2022
18.08 Lakh People Given Covid Vaccine Jabs During Mega Drive In Tamil Nadu

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, along with senior government officials, inspected the vaccination camps in Chennai. The health department started the mass vaccination programme in the state on September 12 last year.

Covid Vaccination Drive in Tamil Nadu Photo: PTI

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 7:36 am

Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 18.08 people against COVID-19 in the 32nd mega vaccination exercise in the state, the health department said. A total of 1,41,985 people received the first dose, 5,49,164 the second dose, while 11,17,451 people received the precautionary booster dose, an official release said. 

According to the release, so far 19,39,260 people (91.43 per cent) in the 12-14 age group have been covered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 13,81,006 (65.11 per cent) with the second dose.

In the 15-17 age group, a total of 30,42,612 people (90.93 per cent) have received the first dose and 25,46,193  (76.10 per cent) the second dose, it said. The precautionary booster dose has been administered to 34,72,338 people (9.19 per cent) till date, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)

