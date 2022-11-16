'BJP Kidnapped Our Gujarat Candidate, Missing Since Yesterday': AAP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleged that its candidate in Gujarat has been missing along with his family. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged, "BJP has kidnapped AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala." However, after an hour of such allegations, Jariwala reached the election office to withdraw his nomination.



Shortly after Sisodia's statement, Jariwala had been found and had been brought to the Gujarat election returning office, surrounded by 500 policemen.

Earlier, Kejriwal said that Kanchan Jariwal was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination and had gone missing, wondering if the AAP candidate from Surat (East) was kidnapped.



“Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. “Has he been kidnapped?”

Along with Kejriwal, several other candidates have tweeted allegations of Jariwala missing.



At a press briefing earlier today, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha directly accused BJP of abducting Jariwala. Calling it a 'murder of democracy', he said, "Murder of democracy! Our candidate Kanchan Jariwala from Surat East seat has been kidnapped by BJP. First BJP unsuccessfully tried to get his nomination papers rejected, then coerced him to withdraw his candidature and now kidnapped him. He is missing since last afternoon."



First BJP unsuccessfully tried to get his nomination papers rejected, then coerced him to withdraw his candidature and now kidnapped him. He is missing since last afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SWpOEjSG59 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 16, 2022



Refuting allegations by AAP, BJP said that the Kejriwal-led party is desperately trying to 'capture the limelight by making such baseless allegations'.



Gujarat is going into polls on December 1 and December 5 later this year. AAP has turned the traditional Congress vs BJP bi-political elections into a triangle by being a strong contender this year.