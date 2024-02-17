What Is The Civil Fraud Case Under Which Trump Has Been Handed a $355 Million Fine?

What is the civil fraud case?

The New York Attorney General (AG) Letitia James had in September 2022 filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump accusing him of lying from 2011 to 2021 about asset values as well as his own net worth, to obtain better terms from lenders and insurers.

In a bench trial with no jury, Justice Arthur F. Engoron on Friday ordered Trump to pay $US354.9 million in penalties while his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr have each been asked to pay $US4 million.

Donald Trump has also been banned from working with a New York company for three years and his sons have been banned for two years.

According to The New York Times, in a news conference from his home, Trump attacked Letitia James and Justice Engoron, calling them both “corrupt.” One of his lawyers, Alina Habba, described the ruling as “a manifest injustice — plain and simple.” She added that “given the grave stakes, we trust that the Appellate Division will overturn this egregious verdict.”

Trump’s true punishment could be far costlier because under state law he is also required to pay interest on the penalties, which James said puts him on the hook for a total of more than $450 million. The amount, which would be paid to the state, will grow until he pays, the Associated Press reported.