What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory

Netanyahu will be happy to see the last of President Biden. Though the world see’s Biden as Netanyahu’s greatest "enabler", Netanyahu’s equation with him is not great. Selective leaks from the White House have shown what Biden thinks of the Israeli leader. Over the last few weeks, the Biden White House has become decidedly tougher on Israel, demanding that Israel give access for humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza. Washington is also upset over Israel’s decision to ban the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from Occupied West Bank and Gaza. The UNWRA has been in the region since 1949, sent in initially to care for the 700,000 Palestinians forced to flee their homes after the creation of Israel. The ban will be a death blow to Palestinian refugees and add to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. According to reports in the Western media, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin have asked Israel to comply or face the consequences. In short, the threat is to stop the supply of weapons from the US that has enabled Israel to continue its bombing campaign in Gaza and Lebanon.