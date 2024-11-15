West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest

UN special committee likens Israeli policy in Gaza to genocide: A UN special committee has said that Israeli policies and practices in Gaza are “consistent with the characteristics of genocide”. The committee, established in 1968 to monitor the Israeli occupation, also said in its annual report that there were serious concerns that Israel was “using starvation as a weapon of war” in the 13-month-old war, and was running an “apartheid system” in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

At least 15 killed in Israeli strikes on Syria’s Damascus: Israeli strikes on residential structures in Damascus have killed at least 15 people, according to Syrian state media.

“The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan [Heights], targeting residential buildings in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus and the Qudssaya area in the Damascus countryside, killing 15 people and injuring 16 others,” the ministry said on Thursday, adding that the death toll could rise.

The Israeli military has claimed it carried out airstrikes on multiple structures and command centres affiliated to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.