International

West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest

The latest bombardment comes as the United States announced it would not reduce its military support for Israel, despite a deadline for increasing humanitarian aid into Gaza having expired.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Gaza war
Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours, | Photo: AP
info_icon

Israeli attacks continued across Gaza on Thursday, with several deaths reported since dawn in Gaza City, Deir el-Balah, and Rafah. Airstrikes have killed at least 28 people in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, and 120 others have been injured, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Neighbouring Lebanon also faced air raids, with warplanes striking Beirut's southern suburbs. At least 33 people were killed on Tuesday.

Also Read | Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza

The latest bombardment comes as the United States announced it would not reduce its military support for Israel, despite a deadline for increasing humanitarian aid into Gaza having expired. The State Department cited some progress, even as international aid groups stated that Israel had failed to meet U.S. demands.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 43,764 Palestinians and wounded 103,490 since October 7, 2023. In Lebanon, at least 3,386 people have been killed and 14,417 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war began.

West Asia Crisis | Latest Updates

  • UN special committee likens Israeli policy in Gaza to genocide: A UN special committee has said that Israeli policies and practices in Gaza are “consistent with the characteristics of genocide”. The committee, established in 1968 to monitor the Israeli occupation, also said in its annual report that there were serious concerns that Israel was “using starvation as a weapon of war” in the 13-month-old war, and was running an “apartheid system” in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

  • At least 15 killed in Israeli strikes on Syria’s Damascus: Israeli strikes on residential structures in Damascus have killed at least 15 people, according to Syrian state media. 

    “The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan [Heights], targeting residential buildings in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus and the Qudssaya area in the Damascus countryside, killing 15 people and injuring 16 others,” the ministry said on Thursday, adding that the death toll could rise.

    The Israeli military has claimed it carried out airstrikes on multiple structures and command centres affiliated to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

  • Top Iranian official holds talks in Lebanon: A top Iranian official met with Lebanese leaders on Friday to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, as the United States continues to push both sides to agree to a new cease-fire deal.

    The visit of Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, to the Lebanese capital was punctuated with a renewed aerial attack by Israel on the southeastern edge of the city. According to Lebanese media, US Ambassador Lisa Johnson handed over a draft of a proposed deal to end the Israel-Hezbollah war to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who has been conducting the talks on behalf of Hezbollah.

(With agency inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 3 Highlights: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Odisha Beat Maharashtra By Three Wickets
  2. Ranji Trophy: Haryana's Anshul Kamboj Picks 10 Wickets In An Innings Against Kerala
  3. Big Stars In Nepal Premier League 2024: Full List Players Of All Teams In Inaugural NPL Edition
  4. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  2. UEFA Nations League: Tonali's Goal Seals Italy's Progress At Belgium's Expense
  3. Mbappe Going Through Tough Patch, Excluded From France's Nations League Squad, Says Deschamps
  4. UEFA Nations League: France Held To A Draw By Israel
  5. Jamaica Vs United States, CONCACAF Nations League: Pepi's Early Strike Gives Visitors Narrow Lead
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  3. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  4. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Unilateral Trade Measures In The Name Of Climate Action 'Discriminatory’: India
  2. Dehradun Accident: Drunk Driving, Collision With Truck, 6 Friends Die Horrific Death | Latest
  3. Remembering Birsa Munda: A Tribal Leader Who Inspired Generations Of Resistance
  4. Remembering Birsa Munda: Champion Of Adivasi Rights And Autonomy
  5. Stubble Burning: Farmers Evading NASA Satellite Surveillance? | Scientist's Take
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  2. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  3. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake's NPP Secures Majority In Snap Parliamentary Elections
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya