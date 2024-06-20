Virginia Claims Top Spot As Most Patriotic State In America | Check Full List

Virginia was named the most patriotic state, largely due to its high number of active-duty military personnel and veterans. WalletHub's report highlighted that nearly 1,900 active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilians reside in Virginia, the third-highest in the country. Furthermore, 71.5% of Virginia's residents voted in the 2020 presidential election, significantly higher than the national average of 67%. The state also has one of the highest numbers of Peace Corps volunteers per capita and requires U.S. history or civics courses for high school graduation.