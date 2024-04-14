The True Cost Of Brandy Melville: HBO Documentary Reveals About The Fast Fashion Giant

Since its inception in the 1980s in Italy by Silvio Marsan and his son, Stephan, Brandy Melville has captivated a cult following, particularly among teenage girls, with its beachy, feminine apparel and affordable prices. However, beneath the allure of its California-inspired designs lies a disturbing truth. The brand's "one size fits most" approach, equivalent to an American XS/S, has been criticized for promoting unrealistic body standards and perpetuating a culture of body shaming.