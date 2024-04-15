Step Inside The Muse: 7 Museums That Were Once Artists' Homes

Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden, St Ives, Cornwall, UK:

Trewyn Studio in St Ives was the beloved home and studio of renowned sculptor Barbara Hepworth. The museum allows visitors to explore her studio, adorned with her monumental sculptures, and wander through the serene garden she designed as an open-air gallery for her work. From her early wooden carvings to her later bronze sculptures, the museum showcases Hepworth's evolution as an artist and her deep connection to the Cornish landscape.