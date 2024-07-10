Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

The first 8 state welcome signs have been installed at the following locations:

U.S. 15 in Adams County I-295 in Bucks County I-90 at the Ohio line in Erie County I-70 in Fulton County I-80 in Monroe County Route 449 in Potter County I-81 in Susquehanna County Route 1015 in Tioga County

An additional 29 signs will be installed in the coming months.