New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It

A puddle in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn has been transformed into a public aquarium with dozens of goldfish swimming in an inch and a half of water at the bottom of a tree well.

Fishes swimming in the puddle aquarium.
Fishes swimming in the puddle aquarium. Photo: AP
In a unique approach, New Yorkers have transformed a leaking fire hydrant in Bedford-Stuyvesant into a makeshift public aquarium. The unusual setup, located at the bottom of a tree well on Hancock Street near Tompkins Avenue, features around 30 goldfish swimming in just an inch and a half of water. The area, guarded by a group of local men, is a mix of tranquility and urban grit.
BY Outlook International Desk

Je-Quan Irving, a 47-year-old AAA driver and one of the men behind the project, explained that the group purchased the goldfish about a week ago as part of an effort to "spruce up" the neighborhood. The fish share their watery home with various debris, including cigarette butts, beer caps, and other discarded items.

Fishes swimming in the puddle aquarium.
Fishes swimming in the puddle aquarium. Photo: AP
“We’re doing this to bring a sense of peace and beauty to the area,” Irving said. The group has plans to add snails, lights, and a filtration system, intending to expand the project in the future. They also plan to remove the fish in the fall and give them to local children, with hopes of reintroducing new fish in the spring.

Despite the group’s intentions, the makeshift aquarium has drawn criticism from some residents and animal advocates. Records show at least three complaints have been filed with 311 in the past week, and a local social media campaign has been urging others to report the situation. One concerned resident, who goes by the Reddit handle "Plantsnotpants," has taken 36 fish under the cover of night, citing inhumane conditions.

A sign is posted near the puddle aquarium.
A sign is posted near the puddle aquarium. Photo: AP
“I tried to offer him a proper tank for the fish, but he wasn’t interested,” the resident said. “This isn’t about stealing fish; it’s about providing them with a humane environment.”

The city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has been involved, attempting to shut off the leaking hydrant multiple times. DEP officials have also asked the men to remove the fish, emphasizing that the current location is neither safe nor suitable for the goldfish.

Beth DeFalco, the DEP’s Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs and Communications, expressed concern over the situation: “While we appreciate the community spirit, there are serious safety concerns with leaking hydrants, including water pressure and supply issues for the neighborhood. We know there’s a better home for these goldfish than on a sidewalk.”

