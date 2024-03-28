Mariah Carey Celebrates 55th Birthday In Style, Calls It “Anniversary”

Embracing a philosophy of "Anniversaries" over birthdays

Carey's unique approach to celebrating her milestones, referring to her birthdays as "anniversaries," reflects her penchant for embracing life on her own terms. In a resurfaced interview, she once remarked, "I don’t have birthdays. No, well, I just have anniversaries. I decided to do that. And I’ve noticed that people who decide not to have birthdays, they just don’t have them."