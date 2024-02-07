“Mandalorian” Star Gina Carano Sues Disney, Citing Unfair Firing Over Social Media Posts

Actress Gina Carano has taken legal action against Lucasfilm and its parent company, The Walt Disney Co., following her termination from the popular series "The Mandalorian" in 2021.

Carano filed a lawsuit in federal court in California, alleging wrongful termination due to controversial posts made on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Among these posts, she compared the political climate in the United States to Nazi Germany and faced accusations of mocking transgender individuals and downplaying the importance of mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement shared on X, Carano expressed her belief that she was unfairly targeted and vilified for her opinions, which she claims were twisted to paint her as an extremist. Her lawsuit draws parallels to the "Star Wars" universe, accusing the defendants of enforcing a singular ideology and punishing dissent.