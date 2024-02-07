“Mandalorian” Star Gina Carano Sues Disney, Citing Unfair Firing Over Social Media Posts

Actress Gina Carano has taken legal action against Lucasfilm and its parent company, The Walt Disney Co., following her termination from the popular series "The Mandalorian" in 2021.
Carano filed a lawsuit in federal court in California, alleging wrongful termination due to controversial posts made on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Among these posts, she compared the political climate in the United States to Nazi Germany and faced accusations of mocking transgender individuals and downplaying the importance of mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement shared on X, Carano expressed her belief that she was unfairly targeted and vilified for her opinions, which she claims were twisted to paint her as an extremist. Her lawsuit draws parallels to the "Star Wars" universe, accusing the defendants of enforcing a singular ideology and punishing dissent.
According to the suit, Carano's posts were made in her personal capacity and away from the workplace. She alleges that her termination stemmed from her refusal to conform to what she perceives as an extreme progressive ideology and her outspokenness against online harassment.
Last year, entrepreneur Elon Musk offered to support individuals facing unfair treatment from their employers due to social media activity. Carano responded to Musk's offer, indicating her belief that she qualified for assistance. X Corp confirmed its financial backing for Carano's lawsuit, citing a commitment to free speech.
This is not the first time Musk has clashed with Disney. Previously, Disney ceased advertising on X after Musk criticized the platform for hosting anti-Semitic content. Musk expressed support for Carano's legal action and invited her to join a potential lawsuit against Disney.
In her lawsuit, Carano seeks compensatory damages to be determined at trial, a court order for reinstatement on "The Mandalorian," and punitive damages. She expressed her desire to continue her career in storytelling and clear her name from what she considers to be false accusations.
Disney and Lucasfilm have not issued any statements in response to the lawsuit. Following Carano's termination, a Lucasfilm spokesperson condemned her posts as "abhorrent and unacceptable."