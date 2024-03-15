Lyft, Uber To Shut Down In Minneapolis As City Council Mandates Increase In Driver Pay

The contentious measure, initially passed by the City Council in a 9-4 vote despite Mayor Jacob Frey's opposition, mandates ride-hailing companies to compensate drivers at a rate of at least $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute spent transporting a rider. This amounts to a minimum of $5 per ride, excluding tips, with exceptions made for multi-city trips, where the requirement only applies to the portion within Minneapolis.