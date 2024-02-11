Helicopter Crashes Near California-Nevada Border, Six Dead Including Nigerian Bank CEO & Family

A helicopter carrying six people, including the CEO of a major Nigerian bank, crashed near the California-Nevada border on Friday night, killing all on board. The Eurocopter EC130, carrying passengers across the desert landscape, met its tragic end around 10 p.m. local time, igniting in flames near the unincorporated community of Nipton, California.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, but initial reports suggest it may have been related to rain and wintry weather conditions. Rain and a wintry mix were reported in the area at the time of the incident, raising concerns about visibility and flight stability.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released, but the World Trade Organization confirmed that Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, and former Nigerian Stock Exchange chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo were among the victims.
Nigeria's Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki expressed profound shock and devastation, describing the loss as irreparable. He hailed Wigwe's contributions to the financial sector, recognizing Access Bank's international stature under his leadership.
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member Michael Graham stated that the helicopter took off around 8:45 p.m. PT and crashed shortly after 10 p.m. The chartered Airbus EC130 helicopter, operated by Orbic Air, was en route from Palm Springs, California, to Boulder City, Nevada, when it crashed near Interstate 15 in Halloran Springs, California. Both pilots onboard also lost their lives in the tragic incident.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash. They arrived at the crash site on Saturday, meticulously collecting evidence and piecing together the events leading up to the tragedy. While a preliminary report is expected in the coming weeks, a full investigation could take up to two years, ensuring a thorough and comprehensive analysis.
Investigators plan to return to the crash site to further document the wreckage, with efforts including the use of drones to create an aerial map. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department indicated that the identities of the deceased would be disclosed following positive identification and notification of next of kin.