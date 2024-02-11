Helicopter Crashes Near California-Nevada Border, Six Dead Including Nigerian Bank CEO & Family

A helicopter carrying six people, including the CEO of a major Nigerian bank, crashed near the California-Nevada border on Friday night, killing all on board. The Eurocopter EC130, carrying passengers across the desert landscape, met its tragic end around 10 p.m. local time, igniting in flames near the unincorporated community of Nipton, California.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, but initial reports suggest it may have been related to rain and wintry weather conditions. Rain and a wintry mix were reported in the area at the time of the incident, raising concerns about visibility and flight stability.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released, but the World Trade Organization confirmed that Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, and former Nigerian Stock Exchange chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo were among the victims.