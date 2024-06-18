United States

Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating

Emotional connection and luxury are now intertwined in the book of romance. A recent survey reveals that Americans believe a captivating date now goes beyond candlelit dinners and moonlit strolls.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults reveals that a truly captivating date now goes beyond candlelit dinners and moonlit strolls. In today's whirlwind world of romance, emotional connection has transcended mere luxury to become an absolute necessity.

Nearly half (47%) of those surveyed cherish dates that delve into their partner’s background, sparking in-depth and intelligent conversations that linger in the memory.

Commissioned by luxury dating site Seeking.com and conducted by Talker Research, this study found that for 39% of people, the ultimate luxurious gesture is having the other person foot the bill entirely. Meanwhile, an overwhelming 65% long to be “swept off their feet”, with 35% declaring a relationship doomed if that magical feeling is missing from the very first encounter.

Representative Image - null
Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety

BY Outlook International Desk

Traits like self-confidence, pride in accomplishments, and extraordinary effort are held in high regard. 80% of respondents find self-confidence irresistibly attractive, 75% admire those who take pride in their achievements, and 73% are impressed by those who go “above and beyond” to make the first date unforgettable.

Further, the study reveals that 45% of Americans believe it's perfectly acceptable to flaunt success and affluence on a first date. In fact, 31% believe that financial success significantly enhances one's allure.

What is hypergamy?

The concept of ‘hypergamy,’ - a form of romantic attraction where one person is drawn to another who has a higher socioeconomic status than themselves, supporting and enhancing their own life, also makes waves in modern dating. Although initially unfamiliar to 43%, once explained, 47% expressed a positive view of hypergamy. Almost four in ten (39%) believe that finding a partner with hypergamic traits can profoundly impact their personal growth and self-discovery.

“When people are looking for meaningful connections and relationships, they’re looking for others that can match their intellect and have ambitions in life,” said Emma Hathorn, the in-house dating and relationships expert at Seeking.com. “Showcasing those ambitions and treating dates to a taste of luxury sets the bar for the relationship, it is time to say goodbye to ordinary dating. People want to find themselves elevated — both in the conversation itself, and by being treated to something tailored to them, exclusively.”

The survey also reveals that over 42% of respondents find financial stability and culinary skills highly attractive, 24% appreciate a well-appointed home, 21% value a cultured taste in music, and 20% are drawn to a keen fashion sense.

A snapshot of surveillance video. - X
Exceptionally Dangerous: What Is TikTok ’Door Kick Challenge’ That Led To The Arrest Of Florida Teens?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Prajwal Revanna Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Tamil Nadu: TNDGE To Release HSE Class 12 Revaluation, Retotaling Results Today | Where To Check
  4. Maharashtra: 23-Year-Old Woman Reverses Car Into 300-Ft Cliff, Dies | On Video
  5. MP: Class 7 Student Jumps To Death From 14th Floor Highrise In Indore
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer
  2. Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context
  3. Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables
  4. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How His Mother Made Clothes With ‘Limited Means’ For Protection Against Winter
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  2. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd ODI Preview: India Women Eye Series Win Against Visiting South Africa
  3. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  4. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8s, Group 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Premier League 2024-25 Fixtures: Man City Open Title Defence At Chelsea - Check Details
World News
  1. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
  2. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  3. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  4. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
  5. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
Latest Stories
  1. Gautam Gambhir Is Only Applicant For Indian Cricket Team Head Coach, To Be Interviewed Today: Report
  2. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
  3. AP Inter Supply Results 2024: Check Results Online At 2 PM bie.ap.gov.in | Direct Link Inside
  4. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Prajwal Revanna Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  5. Weather Wrap: Feels like 50 Deg C In Delhi, Red Alert Today For Heatwave; Flights Hit In Chennai Amid Rain
  6. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  7. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  8. 'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024