Fashion Highlights From The 66th Grammy Awards. See All The Looks

The 66th annual Grammy Awards kicked off tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A., and the anticipation for the event has been palpable. Trevor Noah returns as the host for the fourth consecutive year, with the ceremony scheduled to commence at 8 p.m. EST.

A star-studded lineup of performances is in store, featuring Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, and SZA, while Billy Joel and Billie Eilish are set to grace the stage. Chart-topping hits like "On My Mama" by Victoria Monét, "Rich Flex" by Drake and 21 Savage, and Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" are among the contenders for awards.

Before the prestigious gramophones are handed out, the red carpet takes center stage with the biggest names in music showcasing their flair for capital-F Fashion. Known for its bold and theatrical fashion choices, the Grammy Awards red carpet did not disappoint this year.

Miley Cyrus made a bold statement with a voluminous updo paired with a Maison Margiela gown constructed entirely of gold safety pins, turning heads and setting the tone for the evening. Meanwhile, Black gowns took the spotlight on the red carpet, with Janelle Monáe dazzling in a black sequined Armani Privè outfit.

Boygenius members coordinated impeccably in matching cream Thom Browne suits, showcasing a unified yet individualistic fashion statement. Taylor Swift, one of the most anticipated arrivals of the night, did not disappoint, gracing the red carpet in a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown paired with black opera gloves.

Fantasia Barrino arrived in a dress by Vietnamese fashion designer Cong Tri with matching opera gloves.Vic Lentaigne and Romy Madley Croft arrived in complementary Gucci suits.