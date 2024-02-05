United States

Fashion Highlights From The 66th Grammy Awards. See All The Looks

The 66th annual Grammy Awards took center stage tonight at the Crypto.com Arena. The music industry's elite graced the red carpet in capital-F Fashion, showcasing the bold and theatrical styles that the Grammys are renowned for.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards kicked off tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A., and the anticipation for the event has been palpable. Trevor Noah returns as the host for the fourth consecutive year, with the ceremony scheduled to commence at 8 p.m. EST.

A star-studded lineup of performances is in store, featuring Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, and SZA, while Billy Joel and Billie Eilish are set to grace the stage. Chart-topping hits like "On My Mama" by Victoria Monét, "Rich Flex" by Drake and 21 Savage, and Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" are among the contenders for awards.

Before the prestigious gramophones are handed out, the red carpet takes center stage with the biggest names in music showcasing their flair for capital-F Fashion. Known for its bold and theatrical fashion choices, the Grammy Awards red carpet did not disappoint this year.

Miley Cyrus made a bold statement with a voluminous updo paired with a Maison Margiela gown constructed entirely of gold safety pins, turning heads and setting the tone for the evening. Meanwhile, Black gowns took the spotlight on the red carpet, with Janelle Monáe dazzling in a black sequined Armani Privè outfit.

Boygenius members coordinated impeccably in matching cream Thom Browne suits, showcasing a unified yet individualistic fashion statement. Taylor Swift, one of the most anticipated arrivals of the night, did not disappoint, gracing the red carpet in a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown paired with black opera gloves.

See all the best looks from the night.

Fantasia Barrino arrived in a dress by Vietnamese fashion designer Cong Tri with matching opera gloves.Vic Lentaigne and Romy Madley Croft arrived in complementary Gucci suits.

Dua Lipa in a chainmail-style custom Courrèges gown with small cut-outs at the hip.
Singer-songwriter Jacob Collier in a colorful patchwork suit paired with a pink turtleneck and blue flower necklace.
Alex Ritchie made her suit look even cooler by adding a long, flowy green cape, a big hat that matches, and some shiny gold chains.
Victoria Monét appeared elegant in a well-defined copper mermaid dress designed by Versace.
Musician ThankGod4Cody wore a shiny black two-piece suit with matching tie and bright red gloves.
Dawn Richard wore a red Khosrov dress in the shape of a tree.
Noah Kahan, nominated in the Best New Artist category, opted for an all-black tuxedo.
Boygenius in matching cream-colored Thom Browne suits with red pins.
