United States

F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Holloman Air Force Base; Pilot Safely Ejects And Taken To A Hospital

F-16 fighter jet crashed near Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, with the pilot safely ejecting, and authorities launching an investigation into the incident. The crash occurred close to White Sands National Park, prompting precautions to prevent exposure to potential hazardous chemicals from the downed plane.