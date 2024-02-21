Colorado Man Dies Tragically After Pet Gila Monster Bites

Authorities in Colorado have confirmed the passing of a 34-year-old local resident, four days after being bitten by one of his two pet Gila monsters. The venomous reptiles, native to the southwestern United States, typically do not pose fatal threats to humans, but an allergic reaction may have contributed to the incident. The last recorded human death from such a bite dates back to 1930, highlighting the rarity of such occurrences.

Dr. Nick Brandehoff, a medical toxicologist and reptile expert, emphasized that while most bites result in local swelling and bleeding, the recent tragedy underscores the importance of respecting all venomous animals. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, owned two of these carnivorous reptiles, known as the largest lizards in the country, reaching lengths of about 22 inches.