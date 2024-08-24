United States

Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker

Brooklynite Ella Emhoff stole the show at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, wearing a powder blue and white couture dress to praise her stepmom, Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Helena Hudlin, Meena Harris, Ella Emhoff
Vice President Kamala Harris's, goddaughter Helena Hudlin (L), niece Meena Harris (M), and stepdaughter Ella Emhoff (R) speak on the final night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. Photo: Getty images
info_icon

On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Brooklynite Ella Emhoff delivered a memorable moment with both her heartfelt speech and her eye-catching attire. Stepping onto the stage in a powder blue and white couture dress, Emhoff's appearance quickly became the highlight of the evening, drawing admiration from both the audience and critics alike.
The gown, a striking blend of pastel blue with a drop-waisted bodice and a white mid-calf skirt, was described as the “best dress at the DNC” by fashion critics. Emhoff’s choice stood in stark contrast to the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’s more traditional pantsuits, showcasing a unique and modern elegance that captivated viewers.

The bespoke gown was the creation of Joe Ando-Hirsh, a rising star in the fashion world and a recent graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology. Collaborating with Emhoff, Ando-Hirsh described the project as “an amazing experience” and expressed his pride in crafting a garment that was both elegant and contemporary.

“This dress felt incredibly personal,” Ando-Hirsh told The Post. “I really wanted Ella to have a standout moment, and it was important to me that it reflected her style in an elevated way.”

Emhoff, known for her eclectic fashion sense and her roles as a model, artist, and avid knitter, had previously worn pieces from high-profile fashion houses like Helmut Lang and Thom Browne. For the DNC, however, she opted to work with Ando-Hirsh to create a custom piece that embodied a “modern, elevated tea party-themed look,” as described by the designer.

In the days leading up to the event, Ando-Hirsh had teased the gown on social media, hinting that it might be his favorite creation to date. His previous clientele includes stars such as Dakota Johnson, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rachel Zegler.

Emhoff’s appearance in the gown sparked a flurry of praise on TikTok, with viewers praising the dress's elegance and the personal touch added by Emhoff herself, who crocheted a flower embellishment on the sleeve. “I could not take my eyes off her dress! She looked stunning!” one user commented. “You did amazing, sweetie!” cheered another.

The intricate gown, which required 75 to 90 hours of meticulous work, was praised for its sophisticated use of muted tones and tulle, which helped Emhoff stand out gracefully while avoiding a costume-like appearance. “The design needed to be specific to avoid any costume-like feel,” Ando-Hirsh explained. “The final result was a perfect balance of elegance and modernity.”

