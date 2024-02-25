"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up,” Schumer expressed in the Friday edition of Jessica Yellin's "News Not Noise" newsletter.

"So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable," she added.