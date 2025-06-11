U.S. And China Agree Upon A Trade Framework

The understanding with China also features a plan aimed at addressing challenges tied to restrictions on rare earth elements and magnets.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US China
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Zinping | Photo: File
info_icon

After two days of negotiations in London, China and the United States have agreed upon a trade framework.

Li Chenggang - China’s trade negotiator - said the agreement lays out specific measures to carry out the understandings reached during the June 5 phone conversation between the two countries' leaders, as well as their meeting in Geneva last month.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also acknowledged the progress achieved in the trade talks. He called the fresh developments an important “first step”, adding that resolving tensions between the two countries is important, as per media reports.

Furthermore, Lutnick mentioned that the understanding with China also features a plan aimed at addressing challenges tied to restrictions on rare earth elements and magnets.

Lutnick stated that resolving China’s restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals and magnets to the U.S. is a central element of the new trade agreement. 

He noted that the U.S. had previously implemented certain measures in response to the export halt, but those restrictions are now expected to be lifted gradually - consistent with what U.S. President Donald Trump has described as a fair and balanced approach.

Trump Says US Is Leading China In The Global Crypto Race - null
Trump Says US Is Leading China In The Global Crypto Race

BY Nexa Desk

“Also, there were a number of measures the United States of America put on when those rare earths were not coming,” Lutnick stated. “You should expect those to come off, sort of as Trump said, in a balanced way,” he mentioned, as per Reuters.

Related Content
Related Content

He added that the direct communication between the two leaders, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, helped the negotiations. “Xi and Trump’s call changed the outcome,” said Lutnick. The latest framework will also be presented to Trump by the U.S. delegation for approval.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Day In Pics: September 17, 2025

  5. Maharashtra Minister Urges NAFED To Consult State Before Releasing Onion Stocks

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: PAK Knock Out Hosts, Set Up Super 4 Clash With India

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Trump Designates Antifa As 'Terrorist' Group After Charlie Kirk Assassination

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  6. Jailer 2: Rajinikanth Shares Release Date Update Of The Sequel By Nelson Dilipkumar

  7. Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch World Athletics Championships 2025

  8. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'