Ukraine's Top Diplomat Tells Sceptics At The UN That His Country Will Win The War

Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan is “the only serious peace proposal on the table”, Kuleba said, calling on other countries to add their diplomatic weight to it. The plan calls for expelling Russian forces, establishing a special tribunal to prosecute alleged Russian war crimes and building a European-Atlantic security architecture with guarantees for Ukraine.

When Russia invaded, diplomats and experts didn't believe Ukraine would survive. Speaking to reporters, Kuleba said he wanted to make one point clear. “Today, the same people do not believe that Ukraine can win this war,” he said. “They turned wrong once, and they will turn wrong again. Ukraine survived the invasion. Ukraine will win the war. And if we act collectively and jointly this will happen … sooner rather than later.”

Nebenzia slammed Zelenskyy's plan. “It is nothing other than an ultimatum to Russia and an attempt to lure as many countries as possible into endless meetings on this utopian project at any price possible,” he said. At the General Assembly, where representatives of 64 countries are scheduled to speak, there was strong support for Ukraine.

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he recognized that there is a sense of fatigue with the war and a compromise might seem attractive, but he said Russian President Vladimir Putin isn't seeking compromise. “Rather, this is a neo-imperialist bully who believes might is right,” he said. “If Putin were to eke out some kind of win, the rest of the world would suffer, too. What starts in Ukraine would not end there.”

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told the assembly, “Only our resolve can deter the neo-imperial delusions that may arise in any part of the world.” “We need to stay the course until Mr. Putin understands that the days of European imperialism are gone for good,” he said.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said at Ukraine's request his government will organize a high-level peace conference by the summer. He invited all nations to attend and work “to find common ground for peace” based on the UN Charter, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Neither the assembly nor the council took any action to mark the anniversary. But before the council meeting, Kuleba read a statement from more than 50 countries, while surrounded by their ministers and ambassadors, condemning Russia's aggression, its “flagrant violation of international law,” and its attacks on civilians and the infrastructure they need to survive, “which may constitute war crimes.”