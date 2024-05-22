International

UK Cop Caught 'Assaulting' Man On Wheelchair On Cam; Norfolk Police Launches Probe

Local Policing Commander Chief Inspector Matt Dyson said that the matter will also be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

X
The policeman was seen hitting and punching the man on wheelchair. Photo: X
info_icon

An investigation has been launched into a police officer in the United Kingdom after he a video of him allegedly assaulting a man on a wheelchair during arrest went viral on the internet.

The incident took place outside Londis shop on St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth at 5:16 pm, when a patrol officer came across a man being "verbally abusive" on the street, the Norfolk Police said.

Local Policing Commander Chief Inspector Matt Dyson said, "We are aware of a video circulating on social media. The matter has been referred to the Professional Standards Department and we are carrying out a thorough investigation of the circumstances, including a review of the officer's body worn video."

Dyson noted that the matter will also be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). "We recognise the public concern around the level of force used in this incident and this will form part of our investigation," Dyson added.

In the video, the police officer is seen punching a man in wheelchair multiple times and pushing him while trying to arrest him.

Disclaimer: Viewers discretion advised. This video may be triggering to some of you. In such cases, please refrain.

A witness of the incident, Carla Carvalho -- working at a nearby shop -- said that the man was "dancing and all happy" when the policeman went and stopped him.

"He was trying to get with a bottle of beer in hand and I think the police guy thinks he was going to throw the bottle at him," Carvalho told BBC.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Londis shop, Justin Fenn said that his CCTV cameras captured the incident from several angles.

Describing the incident, Fenn said that the man was brandishing a bottle, when the confrontation with the policeman took place. "The police officer got the pepper spray. He's asking for assistance," he said.

The cop seems to be spraying on the man and taking hold of the wheelchair when the tussle between the two ensues. "The officer got the bottle and the man caught hold of the spray, then the policeman tries to get it back," Fenn told BBC.

Following the incident, the Norfolk Police said, a man in his 30s was arrested for a Section 5 public officer offence of causing harassment, alarm or distress and assaulting an emergency worker. The arrested person was taken to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation for questioning.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 22, 2024
  2. Metro Rail Ridership Up 30% Despite Shakti Scheme: K’taka Minister Responding To PM Modi
  3. Farmer Trampled To Death By Elephant In Tamil Nadu's Erode; Body Recovered After 15 Hours
  4. Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Date: MSBSHSE To Declare Class 10 Result Soon, How To Check
  5. Simhastha 2028: Making Kshipra River Pollution-Free Top Priority Of MP Govt, Says CM Yadav
Entertainment News
  1. Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Good Bad Ugly's Digital Rights Reportedly Sold For Rs 95 Crore
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Rahul Sharma Is 'Madly In Love' With Asin, Talks About Their Relationship
  3. Prarthana's Driving Lesson Takes A Tragic Turn In 'Pushpa Impossible'
  4. 'Burning Sun' Convict Jung Joon-young Seeks To Return To The Music Industry As A Producer Post-Prison Release
  5. 'Udne Ki Aasha': Sailee Asks Intoxicated Sachin To Tell Landlady That She's His Wife
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records
  3. Sunrisers Will Continue To Take The Ultra Aggressive Approach, Says Assistant Coach Helmot
  4. India's Road To Paris Paralympics 2024: 59 Berths Secured Across Ten Sporting Disciplines
  5. Pep Guardiola Wins Fifth Premier League Manager Of The Season Award
World News
  1. Singapore Airlines Flight: Who Was Geoffrey Kitchen, Man Who Died In Turbulence, What Caused His Death?
  2. More Than 3,000 Pakistanis Return Home From Kyrgyzstan After Recent Attacks On Foreigners
  3. UK Cop Caught 'Assaulting' Man On Wheelchair On Cam; Norfolk Police Launches Probe
  4. TikTok To Lay Off Up To 1,000 Employees Worldwide. Here's Why
  5. Rishi Sunak Ditches Plan To Scrap UK Graduate Visa Route For Foreign Students After Backlash: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Takes 'Infiltrators' Jibe At Mamata; EC Comes Down Heavily On BJP, Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad