The Rise Of ISIS-Khorasan; How It Became A Major Terror Risk In Central Asia

Riding this wave of support from allied militant outfits, ISIS-K was able to rapidly expand its operations and territorial control within Afghanistan. By 2019, the group had grown so substantially that ISIS created new administrative "provinces" for Pakistan and India after claiming responsibility for major attacks in Kashmir and Balochistan. However, recent U.N. reports indicate that ISIS-K has suffered severe setbacks over the past few years, being driven out of its former strongholds in Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Kunar provinces by U.S., Afghan, and Taliban offensives.