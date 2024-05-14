International

Surprise Reshuffle, Kharkiv Assault And Putin's Visit To China: Where Does The Russia-Ukraine War Stand

As the Russia-Ukraine War enters Day 810, President Putin is acting on his goal for war in Ukraine with his surprise cabinet reshuffle. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to fight as its weapons deplete every day. Read here for the latest update on the Russia-Ukraine war.

AP
Surprise Reshuffle, Kharkiv Assault And Putin's Visit To China: Where Does The Russia-Ukraine War Stand Photo: AP
info_icon

As the Russia-Ukraine War crosses 800 days of fighting, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a surprise cabinet reshuffle which further reflects his goal to make war and not peace in Ukraine. Meanwhile, in light of growing Russian aggression and depleting weapons, US Secretary of State made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Russia Ukraine War Enters Day 810

Blinken Land In Kyiv After Ukraine's SOS For Weapons

On Friday, Russia intensified its attack in the Kharkiv region, especially in the town of Vovchansk, and are continuing to march their way forward and inside Ukraine. This town, which was liberated from Russian control over 18 months ago, has now fallen back into the same hands.

And Russian aggression at the border increases, not only are Ukrainian forces thinly stretched, they are running out of weapons

In an interview with the Economist earlier this month, Major-General Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian Military Intelligence stated that Ukraine has no weapon.

Our problem is very simple: We have no weapons. They always knew April and May would be a difficult time for us,” Skibitsky told the Economist. With the Kharkiv attack, the Ukrainian official's predictions have become a reality.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also landed in Kyiv for a surprise visit as Ukraine continues to urge US to send more weapons.

Damaged building in Russia due to Ukrainian shelling | - AP
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault

BY Associated Press

As per an official from the State department, Blinken is in Kyiv to talk about American assistance for the country and to "help shore up their defences and enable them to increasingly take back the initiative on the battlefield".

Meanwhile, the US Department of Defence has stated that they are working to send more weapons and defence systems to Ukraine in light of Russia's Kharkiv assault.

Putin Acts On Goal Of 'No Peace'

In December 2023, Putin stated that there will be no peace in or with Ukraine until Russia completes its goals. As the war rages on, Putin's actions are more and more aligned to his goal of war in Ukraine.

In a surprise reshuffle, Russian President Vladimir Putin sacked his defence minister only to make him the new head of the Russian security council. Sergei Shoigu was removed from his post as defence minister after 12 years of service and made the Secretary of the Security Council, a post which had been held by Nikolai Patrushev since 2008.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Transferred To Russia's National Security Council, Appointed As Secretary | - AP
Putin Appoints Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu As Secretary Of Russia's National Security Council

BY Associated Press

In place of Shoigu, Deputy Prime Minister and Economist Andrei Belousov was named as the defence minister. As per reports, Putin's pick comes in order to shift focus on strengthening Russian military through economic measures.

While Belousov's comes as a wildcard, his appointment reflects Putin's goal to align war efforts with the economic strategies as he hopes to expand further into Ukraine.

Putin Headed To China Next Week

Furthermore, Putin is also reportedly headed for a visit to China where he will be reunited with his 'dear friend' Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As per state run TASS agency, Putin is set to visit Beijing on May 16 and 17. This visit will be the first since Putin started his fifth term as President.

Putin's visit comes amid growing aggression in Ukraine. China, which has been Moscow's closest ally for a long time, has often been criticized for its support for Russia amid the Ukraine war. China has also been accused of supplying Russia with weapons and arms in its fight against Kyiv.

With no end in sight for the war, the situation in Ukraine remains "difficult and tense". As per the latest reports from Moscow, Russia has reportedly taken control of parts of Vovchansk. However, Ukraine's military has said that the situation is "under control" despite multiple Russian air strikes.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cal HC Bench Releases From List Ex-Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay's Petition On Police Overaction
  2. Central University Of Kerala Professor Held For Sexually Harassing Woman At Amusement Park
  3. Qantas To Operate Daily Flights Between Bengaluru And Sydney From Dec To Mar Next Year
  4. Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case
  5. Goa Board Results 2024: GBSHSE To Declare 10th Results On May 15
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Reunion Project To Have Alia Bhatt As The Female Lead? Here’s What We Know
  2. Upasana Reveals Ram Charan Did THIS For Her When She Was Battling Postpartum Depression
  3. Nitanshi Goel Becomes IMDb Breakout Star For Her Role In ‘Laapataa Ladies’
  4. Jackie Shroff Approaches Delhi HC Seeking Protection Of His Personality Rights-Report
  5. Off To London, Tara Sutaria Flaunts Cool Chic Look In Black Oversized Tee, Shorts & Boots
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  2. Sharjah Masters Chess: Arjun Erigaisi Leads Charge; 19 IND Players In Contention
  3. Thailand Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SatChi In Action - All Details
  4. Harmanpreet Plans Comprehensive Trials For Olympic Squad Combinations Ahead Of Final Selections
  5. ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Announce 15-Member Squad; Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead
World News
  1. Australian Doctor Cancer-Free After Experimental Treatment Based On Own Research
  2. India And US Have Firm Foundation Of Strategic Alignment: Condoleezza Rice
  3. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  4. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  5. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival