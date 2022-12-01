Spain: Package At US Embassy Denoted One Day After Other Embassies, PM Pedro Sánchez, Receive Similar Packages, Some Explosive

Spanish Police detonated a suspicious package on Thursday at the US Embassy in Madrid, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured the employee handling it.

The finding on Thursday came as police reported a wave of explosive packages being sent across Madrid in the last two days, including one that ignited at the Ukrainian Embassy. Spain has contributed both military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

The Spanish Interior Ministry said police detonated the envelope detected at the US Embassy. Authorities cordoned off a wide area around the embassy, located in the centre of Spain's capital. There were no reports of injuries.

Spanish authorities have yet to determine who was responsible for the letters or link them to the war in Ukraine. Spain’s National Court is investigating the incident as a terrorist act. Police say other explosive devices concealed in postal packages were sent over the past two days to Spain's Defence Ministry, a European Union satellite centre in located at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base, and an arms factory that makes grenades sent to Ukraine.

Authorities said a bomb squad also destroyed an explosive device that was dispatched by regular post to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on November 24.

Security was increased at public buildings following the discovery of the package sent to Spain's prime minister. The move now has been extended to embassies, which already had extra security measures in place after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered stepped-up security at all of Ukraine's foreign embassies abroad and asked his Spanish counterpart for a fast investigation.

The Russian Embassy in Madrid on Thursday condemned the letter bombs, saying in a tweet that “any threat or terrorist attack, especially those directed at diplomatic missions are totally condemnable.”

The sending of small explosive devices in postal parcels is not uncommon in many countries, including Spain. They were a common occurrence for many years during the most active years of the now-defunct armed Basque group ETA in the country.