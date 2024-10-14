International

Religious Party Clashes With Civil Rights Protesters In Pak

One person was killed and several injured when police resorted to baton charges to stop members of a religious party from clashing with civil and human rights protesters in Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday. The protesters from Sindh Rawadari March (SRM) gathered in front of Karachi Press Club to demonstrate against the killing of blasphemy suspect Shahnawaz Kunbhar and “extremism in Sindh" while activists of the religious-political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) at the same time tried to storm through the KPC.