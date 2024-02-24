Police Arrest Suspect In Killing Of Nursing Student At University Of Georgia

Police arrested a suspect on Friday in the killing of a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus in Athens, and said there's no further threat to the university community.

The suspect was taken into custody for the death of 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley. The body of the Augusta University College of Nursing student was found near running trails Thursday after she didn't return from a run. The arrest comes after a highly visible police investigation Friday that centered on an apartment complex just south of the wooded parkland where Riley's body was found.

University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark had said earlier “We're not going to leave any rock unturned in this investigation,” noting there has not been a homicide on campus in the last 20 years. “A suspect in the murder of Laken Riley has been taken into custody by the University of Georgia Police Department," the university police announced in a statement. "At this time, there are no indications of a continuing threat to the UGA campus related to this matter.”

Riley's body was found Thursday afternoon after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, authorities said. She was unconscious and had “visible injuries” when officers found her, the University of Georgia Police Department said.