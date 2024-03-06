Nawaz Sharif's PML-N Becomes Largest Party In Pakistan's National Assembly: Report

Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif led-PML-N has become the largest political party in Pakistan's National Assembly after the number of its seats surged to 123, following the distribution of reserved seats denied to former prime minister Imran Khan backed-SIC, a media report said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that 71-year-old former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) is not eligible for the reserved seats allotted to women and minorities in Parliament and their share of seats should be allocated to other parties.

Almost all 93 PTI-backed independently elected candidates had joined the right-wing SIC to receive its share of reserved seats for women and minorities. In total, 266 seats of the lower house of Parliament were up for grabs out of the 336. Another 60 seats were reserved for women and 10 for minorities, allotted to the winning parties based on proportional representation.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) initially won 75 general seats after last month's general election and was joined by nine independent candidates, the Dawn newspaper reported.