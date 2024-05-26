Lithuanians Return To The Polls With Incumbent President Favoured To Win 2nd Election Round

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda, a presidential candidate, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during the advance presidential elections in the small town of Svencionys, some 85km (52,8 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 23, 2024. The second round of presidential vote in Lithuania will take place on May 26. Lithuania’s incumbent president won the most votes in the first round with 44% of the votes but he still faces a runoff against the country’s prime minister. Photo: AP

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda, a presidential candidate, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during the advance presidential elections in the small town of Svencionys, some 85km (52,8 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 23, 2024. The second round of presidential vote in Lithuania will take place on May 26. Lithuania’s incumbent president won the most votes in the first round with 44% of the votes but he still faces a runoff against the country’s prime minister. Photo: AP