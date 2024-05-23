International

Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan Seeks Live Telecast, Personal Attendance At NAB Hearing In SC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief submitted an application to the top court in this matter through Adiala jail authorities, Dawn News quoted his counsel as saying.

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has sought personal appearance and live streaming of the Supreme Court proceedings on his petition seeking to set aside the amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance introduced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement government.

Khan, 71, a week earlier appeared before the top court via video link as a petitioner in the matter but did not get a chance to speak.

Talking to the reporters after the hearing in the GBP 190 million corruption case, the cricketer-turned-politician said: “I have a match on May 30 in the Supreme Court.”

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail as he serves several sentences in the Toshakana, un-Islamic marriage, and the cipher cases.

The PTI founding chairman said he was convicted thrice before the February 8 elections, but people voted for his party despite all the negative propaganda.

“They were thinking that the PTI would avoid the elections; however, the returning officers of Islamabad were on the run,” he said, claiming that his party had won the elections in Islamabad by a huge margin.

The former premier argued that election tribunals should have delivered their verdicts by now, given that it has been over three months since the general election.

Khan said he is aware of who was responsible for the attack on Raoof Hassan, PTI's information secretary, and this incident reveals that the system is being controlled through force and intimidation. He called upon his party to prepare for street protests in response to the attack on the PTI leader.

Khan explained that the PTI is exercising restraint due to the fragile state of the economy, which cannot withstand large-scale protests. However, he hinted that the party will react during the upcoming budget session.

He commended the judges for upholding the rule of law and observed that the judiciary is finally breaking free from the shackles of fear, demonstrating its independence and commitment to justice.

Khan said he used the funds generated from selling Toshakhana gifts to construct the Banigala road.

