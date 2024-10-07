Israel's War In Gaza: A Year Of Death And Destruction Leaves Scars That May Never Heal

The beaches of Israeli capital Tel Aviv shimmered under the late September sun. It was a scene reminiscent of another life, far removed from the chaos that had engulfed Israel over the past year. Beachgoers, lulled into a momentary sense of calm, reveled in the warmth, the waves, and the semblance of normalcy that the Mediterranean breeze seemed to carry with it.
Above them, Israeli fighter jets roared by, cutting through the sky as a reminder that war was never far away. The conflict, however, had receded momentarily from the consciousness of the people—at least for a brief afternoon as people believed that Israel has successfully badgered Hamas’ rocket firing capacity from northern areas of Gaza Strip. But in the Middle East, the illusion of peace can be shattered in an instant.
On the morning of September 28, the quiet was shattered by breaking news that Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader has been killed by Israeli jets targeting what was claimed to be a Hezbollah headquarters in Lebanon with deep penetrating bombs weighing 900 kilograms to 1,800 kilograms that shook the whole region. The bombs destroyed six buildings in the populous southern Beirut, creating five-metre-deep craters.
After years in hiding under heavy security, Nasrallah had been killed in the precision strike, his body recovered from the rubble of a command centre.
The streets in Tel Aviv erupted in celebration. Music blared from apartment buildings, and the once-sombre beach transformed into a scene of revelry. A lifeguard’s voice boomed over the loudspeakers: “With happiness and joy, we officially announce that the rat Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated yesterday. The people of Israel live!” Cheers rang out from the crowds, and for a moment, it seemed as if Israel had achieved a significant victory in its war against terror. For Iran, Hezbollah has been a key tool in its strategy of creating a “ring of fire” around Israel in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq all capable of launching attacks on the Jewish state.
Yet, this fleeting moment of jubilation could not mask the deeper, long-lasting consequences of the war. As the airstrike claimed Nasrallah’s life, it marked a turning point in the conflict, pushing Israel into the precarious game of managing multiple fronts—Hamas to the south, Hezbollah to the north, and the looming threat of Iran’s influence behind them.
While Nasrallah’s death may have weakened Hezbollah temporarily, it has potential to engulf the region in deeper violence. The jubilant streets of Tel Aviv, filled with music and laughter, were soon replaced by the the sound of air raid sirens and the thud of rocket fire.
The assassination of Hassan Nasrallah was not an isolated incident but a continuation of a year-long war that had already claimed thousands of lives. It was a conflict that began with a horrific attack on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel from Gaza.
The attack came without warning. In the early hours of that morning, thousands of rockets rained down on Israel, catching the nation’s defence systems off guard. Hamas militants, using locally made drones and micro copters breached the heavily fortified Gaza-Israel barrier, stormed Israeli towns and villages near the border. It was a scene of horror that few Israelis could have imagined.
In Sderot, a city of 30,000 near the Gaza border, residents fled as rockets exploded all around them. But even fleeing was not enough. More than 1,000 Israelis had been killed. Many more were taken hostage and transported back into Gaza.
Ifat Kalderon, whose cousin was one of the hundreds taken hostage by Hamas, described the anguish of waiting for news: "Every day, we wake up not knowing if they are alive or dead. We are in a state of constant fear. And all the while, the government does nothing to bring them home."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visibly shaken, addressed the nation: "This is a day of sorrow for Israel, but it is also a day of reckoning for our enemies. We will not rest until those responsible have been brought to justice." Within hours, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched "Operation Swords of Iron," a full-scale military offensive aimed at decimating Hamas.
Since then, Israel has literally toed its former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and fabled general Moshe Dayan’s words. Sharon once said deterrence—creating fear in the region was Israel’s main weapon. Dayan famously said Israel “must be seen as a mad dog; too dangerous to bother.”
Israeli jets have bombed the Gaza strip relentlessly, flattening entire neighbourhoods, schools, hospitals, and residential areas. Till now more than 40,000 Palestinians had been killed, more than half of them women and children. The humanitarian crisis that followed has been staggering, with nearly the entire population of Gaza displaced.
For the people of Gaza, the war was not just a battle between Hamas and Israel—it was a catastrophe. A father of three, Hassan Abo who had fled with his family to Egypt, summed up the despair of so many Gazans:
"We have nothing left. Our homes are gone, our lives are destroyed. What future do my children have now?" he told Outlook.
But as Israeli forces focused on dismantling Hamas, a new threat emerged from the north. Hezbollah, the powerful Shiite militia in Lebanon, began launching its own attacks against Israel.
Backed by Iran and armed with an arsenal of over 100,000 rockets, the group had the ability to strike deep into Israeli territory. While Hezbollah had largely focused its attention on Syria in recent years, the war in Gaza provided the perfect opportunity for the group to reassert itself in the fight against Israel.
In mid-October 2023, just days after Hamas's attack, Hezbollah began launching rockets into northern Israel. Towns and cities along the Lebanese border were bombarded daily, forcing almost 100,000 of the Jewish population to migrate to Tel Aviv. The two fronts is now a reality.
Dalia Ben-Eliezer, a resident of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, described the terror of living under constant rocket fire: "The sirens never stopped. We spent every night in bomb shelters, waiting for the next rocket to hit. You never knew if your house would still be standing in the morning."
While Hamas and Hezbollah were the visible enemies in this war, the shadow of Iran loomed large over the entire conflict. Both groups were widely seen as proxies for Iran’s larger ambitions in the region. Tehran’s goal was clear: encircle Israel with hostile forces capable of striking at any moment.
For years, Iran had been arming and funding Hezbollah and Hamas, using them as tools to advance its strategic interests in the West Asia. With Israel now engaged in a two-front war, Iran’s influence was undeniable.
Middle East analyst Andrew Korybko explained Iran’s strategy: "For Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas are not just allies—they are extensions of Iran’s power. By keeping Israel entangled in wars with these groups, Iran is able to weaken Israel and strengthen its own position in the region."
Iran’s involvement in the war became even more apparent when Israeli intelligence intercepted a shipment of advanced missiles being smuggled into Lebanon. The missiles, capable of reaching Tel Aviv and beyond, were traced back to Iranian suppliers.
A year later, all ceasefire negotiations brokered by the United States and France have repeatedly failed, with the Israeli Prime Minister allegedly bent on continuing the war at least till the presidential elections in the US are over, with the expectation that Donald Trump will return to the White House. After the blowing-up of the communication network of Hezbollah based on pagers and walkie talkies, experts say it is a golden window of opportunity for Israel to decimate its main enemy in the region. Even the most sophisticated weapons become useless in absence of a credible communication network.
For the people living in the war’s shadow, however, the cost had already been too high. Lives had been shattered, homes destroyed, and entire generations traumatized by the relentless violence.
"We are living in a nightmare that never ends," said one Israeli mother, who had fled her home in Sderot with her two young children. "Every day we wake up, and the war is still here. Will it ever stop?"
The answer to that question remains uncertain. As long as the Israel continues to vacillate on defining its borders and recognizing an independent state of Palestine side by side the ring of fire will continue to burn, the region and peace will remain elusive.
For now, the war rages on, with no clear path to resolution and no day of peace on the horizon.
Key Statistics (Gaza)
Death Toll: Over 41,495 Palestinians killed, 75% are children, women, and elderly. (Includes 16,795 children and 11,378 women.)
Trapped Under Rubble: Over 10,000 Palestinians, including 5,000 children, are still buried under destroyed homes.
Injuries: More than 96,006 Palestinians injured, mostly children and women (Health Ministry).
Massacres: 3,640 massacres recorded, families bombed in homes.
Orphaned Children: Over 17,000 children have lost either both parents or one.
Famine: 36 children died from malnutrition and dehydration, particularly in northern Gaza.
Deaths in Israeli Detention: At least 54 Palestinians died in Israeli jails due to torture and medical negligence since October 7.
Economic Destruction: Estimated losses and damage exceed $33 billion (Government Media Office).
Mass Graves: 130 mass graves discovered across Gaza by May 1, with 520 bodies (children and women) found in hospitals.
Notable Deaths:
471 people killed in the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital bombing (October 17).
Over 85 civil defense rescue members killed on duty.
At least 885 medical staff and 212 UNRWA staff killed by Israeli forces.
Israeli casualties for the infographic:
Total Israeli Army Casualties by 19 September 2024:
348 soldiers killed.
Over 2,282 soldiers injured, based on official Israeli reports.
Deaths Due to Friendly Fire and Accidents:
29 soldiers killed in friendly fire incidents and accidents, highlighting the operational risks within the military.
Significant Incidents Resulting in Heavy Casualties:
November 2023: An armoured personnel carrier was destroyed by anti-tank missiles, killing 9 soldiers in one of the deadliest single incidents.
12 December 2023: An ambush in Shuja'iyya resulted in 10 Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers being killed.
22 January 2024: A tank rigged with explosives caused 24 soldiers to lose their lives, making it the bloodiest day of the conflict for Israeli forces.
Comparison with Past Operations:
Operation Protective Edge (2014): 67 Israeli soldiers killed during the Gaza operation.
Operation Cast Lead (2008-2009): 6 soldiers killed.
The 2024 invasion has significantly surpassed the casualties of these previous operations.
Casualty Report from Yedioth Ahronoth (4 August 2024):
At least 10,000 Israeli soldiers have been killed or wounded in the fighting.
Approximately 1,000 soldiers per month are being physically or mentally wounded due to the ongoing conflict.
Israeli Soldier Casualties in Israeli Territory:
5 May 2024: Four soldiers were killed in a rocket attack within Israeli territory.
6 June 2024: One soldier was killed during a Hamas infiltration into southern Israel.
Captured Soldier: A soldier stationed at Juhor ad-Dik was captured by the Qassam Brigades, though he was likely killed during the operation.
Long-term Impact on Israeli Military:
The conflict has led to a surge in both physical and psychological casualties, with hundreds of soldiers facing long-term consequences.
Mental health challenges among Israeli soldiers have become a growing concern, with thousands suffering from trauma-related issues due to the intensity of the ongoing combat.
Wounded Soldiers: Over 2,282 soldiers wounded with a steady increase in numbers as the conflict progresses, requiring extensive medical and psychological care.