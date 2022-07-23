Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Iran: Flash Flood Kills At Least 17 People In Southern Province

Iran's metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change.

Representational Image
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 12:02 pm

Flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 17 people, state television said on Saturday.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city's governor Yousef Karegar.

Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.

Related stories

China Floods Leave At Least 12 Dead, Thousands Evacuated

 South China Floods Force Tens Of Thousands To Evacuate

China Floods: 33 Dead After Heaviest Rainfall In 1000 Years

Iran's meteorology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change.

The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.

In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people. 

Tags

International Iran Flash Flood Southern Iran Iran Met Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022