Iran: First Parliamentary Elections Since Mahsa Amini Protests Begin; Supreme Leader Khamenei Casts His Vote

In Iran, the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is 84 years old, was one of the first to cast his vote in the election.

This election also involves choosing new members for the Assembly of Experts, a group of clerics with an eight-year term. They play a crucial role in selecting a new supreme leader if Khamenei steps down or passes away, especially given his age.

According to a report by Associated Press, Khamenei voted in Tehran, and despite his left hand shaking a bit (paralyzed since a bombing in 1981), he took his ballot with determination. State television showed a woman nearby crying as she filmed Khamenei with her phone.

He encouraged people to vote early, emphasizing that both Iran's friends and foes were paying attention to the voter turnout. He reportedly said, “Pay attention to this, make friends happy and disappoint the evil-wishers."