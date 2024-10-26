International

In Photos:  Tropical Storm Trami Batters The Philippines

The devastating tropical Storm Trami left at least 82 people dead in landslides and extensive flooding in the Philippines. Moreover, it is expected to make a return next week as it is pushed back by high-pressure winds in the South China Sea. This storm is considered one of the deadliest to hit the Philippines this year.

​Tropical Storm Trami | Photo: Malacanang Presidential Communications Office via AP

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Communications Office, a view of a damaged bridge caused by Tropical Storm Trami in Laurel, Batangas province, Philippines.

Philippines Asia Tropical Storm Trami | Photo: Malacanang Presidential Communications Office via AP
A view of damaged structures caused by Tropical Storm Trami in Laguna de Bay, Laguna province, Philippines.

Philippines Asia Tropical Storm Trami | Photo: Police Regional Office CALABARZON via AP
Police conduct search and rescue operations after a landslide hit a village burying some people in Talisay, Batangas province Philippines.

Philippines Asia Tropical Storm Trami | Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers ride a boat around the flooded town of Nabua, Camarines Sur, Philippines.

Philippines Asia Tropical Storm Trami
​Tropical Storm Trami, Philippines Asia Tropical Storm Trami, Storm, Philippines ​ | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
A man navigates flooded streets caused by Tropical Storm Trami in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.

Philippines Asia Tropical Storm Trami | Photo: Malacanang Presidential Communications Office via AP
A view of debris from damage caused by Tropical Storm Trami, in the Batangas province, Philippines.

Tropical Storm Trami
Philippines Asia Tropical Storm Trami | Photo: AP/John Michael Magdasoc
Residents carry their pig to safer grounds after floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, continue to inundate Libon town, Albay province, Philippines.

Philippines Asia Tropical Storm Trami | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Residents use a boat to cross flooded streets caused by Tropical Storm Trami in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.

Philippines Asia Tropical Storm Trami
​Tropical Storm Trami | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Evacuees rest on pews inside the Holy Family Parish that is used as a temporary evacuation center after floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, inundate their village in Quezon city, Philippines.

Philippines Asia Tropical Storm Trami | Photo: AP/John Michael Magdasoc
A submerged vehicle is seen in floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, as it continues to inundate Libon town, Albay province, Philippines.

