In Photos:  Tropical Storm Trami Batters The Philippines

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Communications Office, a view of a damaged bridge caused by Tropical Storm Trami in Laurel, Batangas province, Philippines.
A view of damaged structures caused by Tropical Storm Trami in Laguna de Bay, Laguna province, Philippines.
Police conduct search and rescue operations after a landslide hit a village burying some people in Talisay, Batangas province Philippines.
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers ride a boat around the flooded town of Nabua, Camarines Sur, Philippines.
A man navigates flooded streets caused by Tropical Storm Trami in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.
A view of debris from damage caused by Tropical Storm Trami, in the Batangas province, Philippines.
Residents carry their pig to safer grounds after floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, continue to inundate Libon town, Albay province, Philippines.
Residents use a boat to cross flooded streets caused by Tropical Storm Trami in Cainta, Rizal province, Philippines.
Evacuees rest on pews inside the Holy Family Parish that is used as a temporary evacuation center after floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, inundate their village in Quezon city, Philippines.
A submerged vehicle is seen in floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, as it continues to inundate Libon town, Albay province, Philippines.