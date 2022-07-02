Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Google To Delete Abortion Data Of Women To Protect Health Privacy In US

Following the US abortion right being struck down, Google will also delete data entries of users who visit counselling centres, fertility centres, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics and plastic surgery clinics.

US abortion rights.
US abortion rights. Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 8:56 am

Google has announced that it will delete abortion data along with the location details of a woman following the Roe vs Jad overruling case. The statement comes amid concern that a digital trail could inform law enforcement if an individual terminates a pregnancy illegally.

On June 24, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies.

In a blogpost, Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google wrote that the update will come into effect in the coming weeks. 

Google will also delete data entries of users who visit counselling centres, fertility centres, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics and plastic surgery clinics, Fitzpatrick wrote. Tracking location history is off by default, and it can be deleted at any time, she added.

In one of its recent reports, the New York-based privacy group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.) noted that anti-abortion activists are already surveilling pregnant people to intimidate them from exercising their legal reproductive rights. With the overruling of the judgment, a spike in the digital surveillance of pregnant women is expected.

Related stories

Explained: How Abortion Bans Are Leading Men To Vasectomies And What Are Male Birth Control Options

US Abortion Row: Instagram And Facebook Remove Posts Offering Abortion Pills

US Top Court Ruling On Abortion: Post-Roe, Are We Going Backwards On Women's Rights?

Following the ban, the technology industry has fretted police could obtain warrants for customers’ search history, geolocation and other information revealing pregnancy plans. 

Health organisations and activists on social media have warned users to be careful with their data on their periods tracking app. 


 

Tags

International US Abortion Law US Abortion Rights Health Data Health Privacy Data Abortion Rights Google Abortion Periods Tracking App
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early