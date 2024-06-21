Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis

In the besieged Gaza Strip, where violence and humanitarian crises have become a grim reality, a young food blogger is using his passion for cooking to spread hope and resilience.

Hamada Shaqoura, 32, has gained a massive following on Instagram for his resourceful cooking videos, showing his ability to create delicious meals using aid packages and humanitarian rations. Shaqoura's jury-rigged kitchen gives the world a look into the scarcity and ingenuity that have come to define Palestinian survival.