International

Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis

Hamada Shaqoura has gained a massive following on Instagram for his resourceful cooking videos, showing his ability to create delicious meals using aid packages and humanitarian rations.

Instagram
Gaza Food Blogger Hamada Shaqoura | Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In the besieged Gaza Strip, where violence and humanitarian crises have become a grim reality, a young food blogger is using his passion for cooking to spread hope and resilience.

Hamada Shaqoura, 32, has gained a massive following on Instagram for his resourceful cooking videos, showing his ability to create delicious meals using aid packages and humanitarian rations. Shaqoura's jury-rigged kitchen gives the world a look into the scarcity and ingenuity that have come to define Palestinian survival.

Also Read:

He uses humanitarian rations, which he and his community gather by standing in hours-long queues, Shaqoura spins up chicken curry and pizza wraps.

“I am originally a food blogger with around seven years of experience showcasing Gaza’s once-thriving food scene. However, in a few short months, my life shifted from enjoying Gaza's culinary delights to merely eating for survival and cooking for displaced families,” Hamada told The New Arab.

Shaqoura's earlier posts featured traditional Gazan dishes, such as warm flatbreads, wraps brimming with savoury fillings, and crispy, juicy broasted chicken. However, his feed has now shifted to videos of him batch-cooking different meals using aid packages, including canned food.

Each meal prepared from an aid package tells a story of hope and determination, Shaqoura says. "By sharing these stories, I want to humanise our struggle and keep the plight of Gaza in the global consciousness."

There is a defiant cheerfulness to his posts: “Our dish today is: Hope in a plate,” reads one caption.

"We still don't have access to any type of red or white meat.. so we are all vegetarians but not by choice! The lack of protein has definitely affected out bodies & energy level! I mean you can see it in our faces & postures! The extreme heat isn't helping either. Despite all of that we manage to smile and keep going.. we are still HOPEFUL that this nightmare will end soon and we can rebuild out lives."

Food in Gaza is very synonymous with starvation and humanitarian crisis. The Israeli blockade, tightened in October 2023, has exacerbated Gaza's reliance on aid.

Despite outright violence that has left over 2 million people displaced and over 34,000 Palestinians dead, experts warn that hunger and disease may surpass bombs and bullets in the number of casualties. Top international monitors, such as Oxfam, have declared the starvation in Gaza as the worst on record. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  5. 'UGC-NET Paper Leaked On Dark Net': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan On Exam Irregularities
Entertainment News
  1. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  2. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
  3. After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army
  4. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan's Film Crosses Rs 35 Crore Mark In Its First Week
  5. 'Kota Factory 3' On Netflix Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome's Human Performances Fail To Save This Preachy Show
Sports News
  1. India Tour Of South Africa: IND Set To Tour RSA For 4-Match T20I Series Starting In November - Check Schedule
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Retired Azzurri Star Roberto Baggio Hospitalised After Being Attacked At Gunpoint At Home During ITA's Defeat To ESP
  4. ESP Vs ITA, UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Fortunate To Only Lose By One, Says Manager Luciano Spalletti
  5. ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni, Emiliano Martinez Hit Out At Atlanta Pitch After Argentina's Win Over Canada
World News
  1. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie And More!
  2. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  3. Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis
  4. ‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe
  5. International Day Of Yoga: Thousands Gather For Yoga Celebration At Times Square
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match