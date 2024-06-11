International

Competitors, Some In Barbie Costumes, Arrive For Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

Scores of competitors, some in Barbie costumes, arrived to take part in the annual dragon boat race to celebrate the Tuen Ng festival in Hong Kong. Taking place on June 15 and June 16, the 2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will feature a total of 17 races with over 170 teams from 12 different countries and regions.