Competitors, Some In Barbie Costumes, Arrive For Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

Scores of competitors, some in Barbie costumes, arrived to take part in the annual dragon boat race to celebrate the Tuen Ng festival in Hong Kong. Taking place on June 15 and June 16, the 2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will feature a total of 17 races with over 170 teams from 12 different countries and regions.

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

1/8
Tuen Ng festival in Hong Kong
Tuen Ng festival in Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

Tuen Ng festival in Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

2/8
Annual dragon boat race in Hongkong
Annual dragon boat race in Hongkong | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

Annual dragon boat race in Hongkong | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

3/8
Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

4/8
| Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

| Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

5/8
| Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

| Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

6/8
| Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

| Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

7/8
| Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

| Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

8/8
| Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

Competitors with Barbie costumes take part in the annual dragon boat race to celebrate the Tuen Ng festival in Hong Kong.

