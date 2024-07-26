‘Chef's Kiss', 'Boop' Among 3,200 New Words Added To Cambridge Dictionary

Online gaming also inspired several new entries, such as 'backread' – to read through a series of messages or internet posts that you did not see when they were first created, often starting with the most recent, in order to learn what happened or was discussed earlier; 'speedrun' – to complete a computer game, or part of a computer game, as quickly as possible, especially by taking advantage of any glitches; and 'side quest' – a part of a computer game that has its own aim and story but is not part of the main game.