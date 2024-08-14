International

Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take

As per reports, experts suggested that ice build-up on the plane possibly triggered the tragic mishap. Supporting the claim, the official documents of the Federal Aviation Administration also said, 'an in-flight icing can distort the flow of air over the wing and adversely affect handling qualities' which in turn can 'trigger an airplane to roll or pitch uncontrollably, and recovery may be impossible.'