Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take

As per reports, experts suggested that ice build-up on the plane possibly triggered the tragic mishap. Supporting the claim, the official documents of the Federal Aviation Administration also said, 'an in-flight icing can distort the flow of air over the wing and adversely affect handling qualities' which in turn can 'trigger an airplane to roll or pitch uncontrollably, and recovery may be impossible.'

Brazil plane crash
Brazil plane crash Photo: AP
info_icon

As the investigation to ascertain the precise cause behind the devastating plane crash in Brazil that killed all 62 people on board, several aviation disaster experts have identified a striking similarity between the recent mishap and a landmark crash in 1994 that exposed serious lapses in safety measures.

Brazil plane crash: Icing behind the mishap?

It has been reported that on August 10, the VoePass 2283 flight crashed in the state of São Paulo following a considerable flying period through an area where 'severe icing' was predicted between 12,000 and 21,000 feet. As per the data shared by FlightAware, the flight was flying at a height of 17,000 feet.

Man who escaped Brazil plan crash - X
Brazil Plane Crash: Passenger Who Missed VoePass Flight Last Moment Thanks Airline Staff, Says 'He Saved My Life'

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to a report by CNN, experts suggested that ice build-up on the plane possibly triggered the tragic mishap. After reviewing the flight tracking data, former managing director of the National Transportation Safety Board Peter Goelz said, “All the preliminary signals point toward an icing event."

Furthermore, the official documents of the Federal Aviation Administration also said, "an in-flight icing can distort the flow of air over the wing and adversely affect handling qualities" which in turn can "trigger an airplane to roll or pitch uncontrollably, and recovery may be impossible."

“Icing is perhaps the leading theory,” said former NTSB co-chair Bruce Landsberg. “As we progress through the investigation, things will start to solidify.”

Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found - | Photo: AP
Brazil Voepass Plane Crash: Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found, Families Gather In Sao Paulo

BY Associated Press

The 1994 crash: How is it similar?

Back on October 31, 1994, an American Eagle flight 4184 crashed in Indiana's Roselawn owing to severe in-flight icing from freezing drizzle which killed 68 people on board.

This incident led to further modification of safety protocols. Moreover, the Federal Aviation Administration introduced a modification in the deicing system on the front edge of ATR 72 wings. These flights are known to utilize deicing “boots,” designed to expand and physically break apart ice that accumulates on wings.

As per reports, around 800 ATR 72s are currently flying worldwide. However, the airlines of the United States refrain from operating the ATR 72 which makes it unlikely for US citizens to encounter similar incidents.

