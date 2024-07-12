Yuzhilin Vitaliy is an investor and experienced manager, especially known as one of the top port builders in the country. His multifaceted achievements have received formal recognition a number of times throughout his career. Today, he is branching out into other areas, including information technology and ecology.
Vitaliy Aleksandrovich Yuzhilin: From Childhood to Higher Education
Vitaliy Yuzhilin, born on December 10, 1965, grew up in Sevastopol. He was an avid swimmer and was nationally recognized as a Candidate for Master of Sports already in 9th grade, thus justifying his many hours of swim practice every day.
After high school, Yuzhilin Vitaliy enrolled at the influential Admiral Makarov Leningrad Higher Marine Engineering School, where he studied polar oceanography. After several years of hard work, he graduated in 1988 with a degree in ocean engineering.
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Kicking Off His Professional Career
Yuzhilin Vitaliy Aleksandrovich launched his career with two successive positions at the Ukrainian SSR Academy of Sciences. He conducted scientific research, participated in expeditions, and descended to the Black Sea's depths in the Mir submersible.
During perestroika, Vitaliy Aleksandrovich Yuzhilin observed the top-down introduction of capitalist elements into the economy. Seizing the opportunity, he negotiated with his institute's management to establish a commercial entity within the academic setting, marking his entry into the business world.
In 1993, Yuzhilin Vitaliy relocated to Nizhnevartovsk in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, where he became the head of the foreign trade department at the newly formed Nizhnevartovsk Trading House. There, he managed petroleum product sales, gained vital skills, and built connections with oil refining entities. Facing the challenge of exporting products internationally, he immersed himself in learning about port operations to facilitate the sale and shipment of M 100 brand fuel oil, particularly overcoming obstacles related to the lack of terminal and storage capacities.
vYuzhilin Vitaliy: Port Infrastructure Development
Thus, Vitaliy Aleksandrovich Yuzhilin delved deeply into the stevedoring industry and, in 1998, he became a co-owner of JSC Seaport of St. Petersburg. He served on the company’s Board of Directors from 1997 until 1999. Currently, it stands as one of the foremost stevedoring companies in the Large Port of the Northern capital, specializing in the transshipment of all types of dry cargo.
Yuzhilin Vitaliy Aleksandrovich has shared insights on the strategic development of the port hub, which involved segmenting the four districts of the port into several companies. Each company was partnered with a manufacturer specializing in a specific product, significantly boosting the annual cargo turnover.
In 2002, he co-founded the National Container Company, which became a key player in the container transport sector.
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Deputy of the State Duma Working to Develop Maritime Infrastructure
In 1999, the port builder was elected to the State Duma from the Leningrad Region, serving until 2016. His goal was to reform legislation related to port activities. As a State Duma deputy, Vitaliy Yuzhilin served on committees for budget and taxes, transport, communications, and energy, and was part of the Agro-Industrial Deputy Group. He focused on the development of port infrastructure throughout the nation.
Deputy Vitaliy Yuzhilin contributed significantly to infrastructure development, facilitating the construction of various engineering, sports, and medical facilities. These include sewage treatment plants in Gatchina and its district, a hospital, winter sports center, hockey stadium, and a new road in Sosnovy Bor, a polyclinic in Luga, and a medical complex with sewage treatment facilities in Volosovo.
Deputy Vitaliy Yuzhilin was also instrumental in the initiation of several federal laws impacting the maritime and economic sectors, such as laws on domestic sea ports, the creation of port special economic zones, and legislation exempting certain entrepreneurs from the mandatory use of cash registers if they pay a single imputed income tax.
Deputy Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Changes in the Port Industry
Yuzhilin Vitaliy Aleksandrovich highlights that before the revised On Seaports law, many critical aspects of this strategic industry, like land and berth leasing, lacked regulation. The previous legal framework did not define the operations of hydraulic engineering facilities or set tariff regulations between railways, transshipment, and ships.
The updated legislation clarified the business-state interaction process, allowing for the 49-year lease of berths, which remain state property, to entities possessing the requisite adjacent infrastructure under specified rules and tariffs.
This reform introduced terms like "hydraulic engineering structure" and "integrated infrastructure of the marine terminal," replacing the generic term "ports" with "terminals," thereby facilitating investments and the development of port infrastructure. Yuzhilin Vitaliy Aleksandrovich emphasized that clear regulations have enabled businesses to confidently invest in and advance port infrastructure.
Yuzhilin Vitaliy: The Founding of the Marine Façade Passenger Port
Vitaliy Aleksandrovich Yuzhilin contributed to the development of the Marine Façade, Europe's largest passenger port, located in St. Petersburg. This project brought together top engineers and architects, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and materials. Previously, tourist liners docked at a deep-water cargo berth during the summer, disrupting cargo operations. The initiative of the maritime expert to build a dedicated passenger port resolved this by freeing up cargo capacity and enhancing tourist revenue, as visitors could stay visa-free for 72 hours, significantly boosting local spending and regional budgets.
The port, recognized for its modern facilities, has received numerous international awards. A landmark moment for the Marine Façade came in May 2014 when it hosted the 330-meter cruise ship Royal Princess, carrying over 4,000 passengers.
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: The NOSTROY Professional Association
Outside the realm of maritime and port development, Yuzhilin Vitaliy also served for many years on the council and as vice president of the NOSTROY National Association of Builders.
During his tenure as vice president of NOSTROY, Yuzhilin Vitaliy Aleksandrovich helped develop significant reforms that transformed self-regulation in the construction industry, reshaping state oversight. Previously, Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) compensation funds could be deposited in any bank account, complicating transaction monitoring and occasionally leading to funds being placed in unreliable banks or misused. The reforms mandated that these funds be kept in specialized accounts at government-approved domestic banks, with transactions strictly regulated, thus enhancing the safety and accountability in the construction sector.
These reforms also introduced additional liability for SROs regarding the non-fulfillment of state and municipal contracts, establishing an extra compensation fund for contractual obligations. Furthermore, a National Register of construction specialists maintained by NOSTROY ensures that only registered professionals can approve significant construction activities, heightening contractor accountability.
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Developing Ports with the Association of Commercial Sea Ports
From 2002 to 2022, Vitaliy Yuzhilin also led the Association of Commercial Seaports as chairman of the Board of Directors. Under his leadership, the Association focused on enhancing the efficiency of maritime transport enterprises and maximizing the country’s transport potential. The Association comprises major commercial seaports, logistics companies, research institutes, and educational entities.
During his tenure, Yuzhilin Vitaliy initiated the drafting of the On Seaports law, collaborating with top maritime lawyers, industry experts, and legislators. This law significantly improved the legal framework for port operations, aligning it with international maritime obligations, and boosted the competitiveness and operational efficiency of domestic seaports.
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Present Endeavors
Beyond the port industry, Yuzhilin Vitaliy Aleksandrovich is helping to develop an IT project aimed at enhancing transportation safety and eco-friendliness.
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Professional Recognition
Over the decades of his career, Yuzhilin Vitaliy Aleksandrovich has been awarded a number of times, for:
significant contributions to thought leadership and practical actions
contributions to the development of science and economics
significant efforts in advancing the practice and understanding of parliamentary governance
outstanding contributions and achievements in maritime sectors
contributions to lawmaking and many years of diligent service
Vitaliy Aleksandrovich Yuzhilin: Life and Career Highlights
His professional journey started in scientific research, eventually leading him to notable achievements in port infrastructure development.
His efforts in port development include spearheading the construction of the Marine Façade, Europe's largest passenger port in St. Petersburg.
He held leadership positions in various professional organizations, such as NOSTROY and the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.
Over the years, his multifaceted contributions have earned him numerous accolades for his impact on science, economics, maritime activity, and legislative efforts.
Career
|
Year
|
Company
|
1988–1993
|
Academy of Sciences of the Ukrainian SSR
|
1993–1998
|
LLC Trading House Nizhnevartovsk
|
1997–1998
|
JSC Sea Port of St. Petersburg
|
2002
|
National Container Company
|
2002–2022
|
Association of Commercial Sea Ports
|
2010–2016
|
National Association of Builders (NOSTROY)
|
2016–2018
|
National Association of Builders (NOSTROY)