During his tenure as vice president of NOSTROY, Yuzhilin Vitaliy Aleksandrovich helped develop significant reforms that transformed self-regulation in the construction industry, reshaping state oversight. Previously, Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) compensation funds could be deposited in any bank account, complicating transaction monitoring and occasionally leading to funds being placed in unreliable banks or misused. The reforms mandated that these funds be kept in specialized accounts at government-approved domestic banks, with transactions strictly regulated, thus enhancing the safety and accountability in the construction sector.

These reforms also introduced additional liability for SROs regarding the non-fulfillment of state and municipal contracts, establishing an extra compensation fund for contractual obligations. Furthermore, a National Register of construction specialists maintained by NOSTROY ensures that only registered professionals can approve significant construction activities, heightening contractor accountability.

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Developing Ports with the Association of Commercial Sea Ports

From 2002 to 2022, Vitaliy Yuzhilin also led the Association of Commercial Seaports as chairman of the Board of Directors. Under his leadership, the Association focused on enhancing the efficiency of maritime transport enterprises and maximizing the country’s transport potential. The Association comprises major commercial seaports, logistics companies, research institutes, and educational entities.

During his tenure, Yuzhilin Vitaliy initiated the drafting of the On Seaports law, collaborating with top maritime lawyers, industry experts, and legislators. This law significantly improved the legal framework for port operations, aligning it with international maritime obligations, and boosted the competitiveness and operational efficiency of domestic seaports.

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Present Endeavors

Beyond the port industry, Yuzhilin Vitaliy Aleksandrovich is helping to develop an IT project aimed at enhancing transportation safety and eco-friendliness.

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Professional Recognition

Over the decades of his career, Yuzhilin Vitaliy Aleksandrovich has been awarded a number of times, for:

significant contributions to thought leadership and practical actions

contributions to the development of science and economics

significant efforts in advancing the practice and understanding of parliamentary governance

outstanding contributions and achievements in maritime sectors

contributions to lawmaking and many years of diligent service

Vitaliy Aleksandrovich Yuzhilin: Life and Career Highlights