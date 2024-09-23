The Gamechanger In Philanthropy

Dr. Basant Goel was presented the 'Game Changer of India' award by Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, at Radisson Gift City Club, Gujarat, on September 20, 2024. It was a moment of pride for Dr Goel when the Chief Minister released his biography. IPS Vikas Sahay, DGP Gujarat, was present at the occasion, among other dignitaries to honour the well-known philanthropist. Important issues related to the country and the medical sector were discussed at the event.

Game Changer of India highlighted the contributions of those people who are engaged in great work to make a difference to society. Dr Basant Goel has received many awards and accolades for driving the largest blood donation camp in the world. Starting around 8 am, the camp goes on till midnight, with a footfall of more than two thousand donors, with facilities like Mercedes buses and convenience for two hundred donors to donate in one go, cutting down waiting time. During COVID, the highest blood donors in one day took India to the Guinness Book of World Records.

“If anyone needs blood, they can simply call us. We supply without any charge anywhere in India, even in the absence of a donor, as we have a national-level tie-up with all the blood banks.” Said Dr Goel.

Other than being addressed as the ‘Blood Man of India,’ he is also committed to uplifting the community. At the Gamechanger 2024, he was praised for getting over three hundred poor girls married for the last fifteen years. Dr Goel aims to create a world record on February 13 in Delhi by driving a mass wedding ceremony at the India Gate, typically for girls and boys of rural India. He is also working on a suitable plan for creating job opportunities for the newlyweds. His unique approach to humanity aptly justifies him as a ‘gamechanger’.

A glance at the Awards won by Dr Basant Goel: