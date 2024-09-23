Hub4Business

The Gamechanger In Philanthropy

Dr. Basant Goel, a skilled entrepreneur, pharmacist, and philanthropist, was awarded the 'Game Changer of India' award by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Dr. Basant Goel
Dr. Basant Goel was presented the 'Game Changer of India' award by Bhupendra Patel, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat
info_icon

Dr. Basant Goel was presented the 'Game Changer of India' award by Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, at Radisson Gift City Club, Gujarat, on September 20, 2024. It was a moment of pride for Dr Goel when the Chief Minister released his biography. IPS Vikas Sahay, DGP Gujarat, was present at the occasion, among other dignitaries to honour the well-known philanthropist. Important issues related to the country and the medical sector were discussed at the event.

Game Changer of India highlighted the contributions of those people who are engaged in great work to make a difference to society. Dr Basant Goel has received many awards and accolades for driving the largest blood donation camp in the world. Starting around 8 am, the camp goes on till midnight, with a footfall of more than two thousand donors, with facilities like Mercedes buses and convenience for two hundred donors to donate in one go, cutting down waiting time. During COVID, the highest blood donors in one day took India to the Guinness Book of World Records.

“If anyone needs blood, they can simply call us. We supply without any charge anywhere in India, even in the absence of a donor, as we have a national-level tie-up with all the blood banks.” Said Dr Goel.

Other than being addressed as the ‘Blood Man of India,’ he is also committed to uplifting the community. At the Gamechanger 2024, he was praised for getting over three hundred poor girls married for the last fifteen years. Dr Goel aims to create a world record on February 13 in Delhi by driving a mass wedding ceremony at the India Gate, typically for girls and boys of rural India. He is also working on a suitable plan for creating job opportunities for the newlyweds. His unique approach to humanity aptly justifies him as a ‘gamechanger’.

A glance at the Awards won by Dr Basant Goel: 

  1. Dr Goel was awarded ‘Bharat Kirtimaan Alankaran’ at International Excellence Awards Ceremony at British Parliament on 18th July 2024

  2. For the highest collection of blood units at a single camp in 12 hours, has been awarded the ‘Asia Book of Records 2024’ and the ‘India Book of Records 2024’ to Dr Basant Goel.

  3. World records Union (Highest Number of Blood donors in a single camp in the Chairmanship of Dr Basant Goel)

  4. India Book of Award 2024 - Highest Blood donation in a Single Camp in the Chairmanship of Dr Basant Goel

  5. Business Tycoon of India Award to Dr Basant Goel By Chief Guest His Excellency Mahinda Rajpaksha President & Prime Minister of Sri Lanka 2024

  6. World Brand Affairs (Transformational Indian Leaders To watch in 2023) Dr. Basant Goel

  7. Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2023 – Dr Basant Goel (World Changer of the Year)

  8. World Brand Affairs as one of the ‘Most Trusted Indian Companies’ in 2023 Goel Medicos ‘Transformational Indian Leaders to Watch’ in 2023. Dr Basant Goel

  9. World Books of Records (London) (For Commitment for promoting safety against COVID-19)

  10. The Leadership Award 2022 –M/s Goel Medicos () : India ‘s No. 1 Pharmacy of the Year
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya Spins Sri Lanka To Victory In Galle
  2. India Vs Bangladesh: Manjrekar Wants Kuldeep Yadav To Play Kanpur Test
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Sri Lanka Go 1-0 Up As Jayasuriya Takes Nine In Galle
Football News
  1. Inter Vs AC Milan: Rossoneri Beat Rivals 2-1 At San Siro - In Pics
  2. Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics
  3. La Liga: Barcelona Rolls On With 5-1 Victory Over Villarreal But Ter Stegen Suffers Injury - In Pics
  4. EPL: Manchester City Vs 10-Man Arsenal Draw 2-2, Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal—In Pics
  5. Erling Haaland: Norwegian Striker Scores 100th Goal For Manchester City
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  2. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  5. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM With Message For Arvind Kejriwal'a Return
  2. 'Watching, Downloading Child Pornography Are Offences': Key SC Order On Child Porn Laws In Detail
  3. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  4. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  5. A Tumultuous Time | Emergency Diary
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  3. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  4. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  5. Modi, Biden Celebrate Expanding India-US ties
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  6. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  7. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  8. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'