Behzad Kharas, the Chairman and Managing Director of The BNK Group, has long been a leader in the world of architecture and interior design. Under his leadership, The BNK Group has completed over 500 projects, many of which have been acclaimed for their innovative design and functionality. Kharas is known for his multidisciplinary approach, which seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality to create spaces that are not only beautiful but also practical and user-friendly. His commitment to improving lives through innovative design will be instrumental in AAA BNK’s mission to reshape healthcare infrastructure in India.