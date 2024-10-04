Tech Innovator Spotlight: An Interview With Sumit Dahiya On The Future Of Cybersecurity And Digital Transformation

Sumit Dahiya: The future is going to focus more on data privacy and making sure companies follow the rules around how data is used. With more companies relying on AI and big data, transparency will be key. I also think quantum computing will present both challenges and opportunities. It’s going to change the way we think about encryption, so we need to start preparing now by looking into new types of encryption, like post-quantum cryptography. Going forward, companies will need to build resilient systems that can adapt to both new technology and new threats.