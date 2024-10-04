Type
MLM expert entrepreneur marketing expert philanthropist
Name
MORGENSTERN Stephan · Stephan MORGENSTERN · Morgenstern Stefan · Stefan Morgenstern · Morgenstern Štěpán · Štěpán Morgenstern · Morgenštern Štěpán · Štěpán Morgenštern · Morgenstern Szczepan · Szczepan Morgenstern · Morgenstern Stefan · Stefan Morgenstern · Стефан Моргенштерн · Моргенштерн Стефан · С. Моргенштерн · Моргенштерн С. · ستيفان مورغنشتيرن · مورغنشتيرن ستيفان · Morgenstern Stefan · Stefan Morgenstern · Morgenštern Štefan · Morgenštern Stefan · Morgenštern Stephan
Other name
Morgenstern Stephan · Stephan Morgenstern · Morgenstern Stefan · Stefan Morgenstern · Штефан Моргенштерн · Моргенштерн Штефан · Моргенштерн Штефан · Штефан Моргенштерн · С. Моргенштерн · S. Morgenstern · S. MORGENSTERN · S. Morgenshtern · Ш. МОРГЕНШТЕРН · Ш. Моргенштерн · Morgenshtern Stephan · Morgenshtern Stefan · Morgenštern Štefan · Morgenštern Stefan · Morgenštern Stephan · Morgenshtern Stephan · Morgenstern Stephan · Morgenstern Stefan · Morgenshtern Stefan · Morgenshtern Stepan · Morgenstern Stepan · Morhenshtern Stepan · Morhenshtern Stefan · Morgenschtjern Schtjefan · Morgenschtjern Stefan · Morgenschtern Schtefan · Morgenschtern Stefan · Morgenshtern Shtefan · Morgenshtern Stefon · Моргенштерн Стефан · Моргенштерн Штефан · Моргенштерн Степан · 史蒂芬·摩根斯特恩 · 摩根斯特恩史蒂芬 · ستيفان مورغنشتيرن · مورغنشتيرن ستيفان · Morgenstern Štěpán · Štěpán Morgenstern · Morgenštern Štěpán · Štěpán Morgenštern
Birth date
October 10 1962
Place of birth
Berlin Germany
Place of living
Berlin Germany (birthplace and early life)
Bavaria Germany (1989)
Berlin Germany (1990 - returned after Bavaria)
Austria (2008 - moved for work with Synergy Worldwide)
Dubai United Arab Emirates - UAE (2017 - present)
Gender
Male
Nationality
German
Country
Germany Austria United Arab Emirates - UAE
First name
Stephan · ШТЕФАН · Штефан · Stefan · Stephen · Steffen · Štěpán · 斯蒂芬 · Стефан · Stepan · Stefon · Stjepan · Štepán · Štepan
Last name
MORGENSTERN · Morgenshtern · Morgenshtern · 莫根施特恩 · Моргенштерн · Morgenshtern · Morguènchtern · МОРГЕНШТЕРН
Patronymic
No patronomyc
Educated at
School education (1969-1979) finished 10th grade
Speciality
Multi-Level Marketing Network Building
Career
VHS rental store owner in Berlin (1990) · Hamburg Manheimer insurance company (April 1990) · Landes Bank Berlin Insurance policies manager (1993) · ProCura Real Estate (1994) · Quorum Security Products Europe (1995) · LifePlus (1996) · Tahitian Noni International (2003) · Life Wave Europe (2005 - 2006) · Synergy Worldwide (2007) - KB Gold (2009) · World Ventures (2010) · Organo Gold (2010) · Perfume Lauretta Larix Perfume (2010) · Somnium Network (2012) · Futurenet strategic consultant (2014 -2019)
Current activities
Independent marketing consultant and philanthropy
Marital status
Married
Children
No Info
Relative
Mother - Luise Morgenstern (former member of German Parliament)
Hobbies
Music (especially from 1970s to 1990s)
Sport
Skating biking hiking
Languages spoken
English Arab German
Source of Wealth
Multi-Level Marketing Entrepreneurship Consulting Network
Industries
Health and Wellness Insurance Digital Platforms Gold Sales Travel Coffee Perfume Online Gaming Multi-Level Marketing Real Estate
Awards and Philanthropy
IIMSAM Ambassador in Germany · Establishing the Futurenet Foundation Battle with Global Malnutrition
The Rise Of Stephan Morgenstern: The Master Of Network Marketing And Futurenet Foundation
Morgenstern Stephan, often dubbed the “Godfather of Multi-Level Marketing” on the international stage, is renowned not only for his unparalleled networking prowess but also for his deep-seated sense of responsibility. Unlike the fictional narrative of "with great power comes great responsibility" popularized by the Spider-Man films, Morgenstern's commitment to this principle is a tangible reality. His philanthropic endeavors include a $33,000 donation in 2022 to refurbish the Janusz Korczak Children’s Home in Poland and a $2,600 contribution, along with the donation of a new container, in 2023 to the Association for Animals in Poland.
Stephan Morgenstern's unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes propels his relentless work ethic. Over his distinguished career, he has made significant contributions across a diverse array of countries, with a notable emphasis on European nations like Greece, Austria, and Belgium, in addition to the United States, South Korea, Brazil, Gambia, Kenya, Ghana, the UAE, and more. His global influence is further enhanced by his fluency in English, Polish, and German.
Family, friends, colleagues, and even competitors unanimously agree on one point: there is only one true king of multi-level marketing—Stephan Morgenstern.
Big Family, Big Tragedy
Stephan Morgenstern was born on October 10, 1962, in Berlin, Germany, into a modest family—his father worked as a waiter, while his mother, Luise Morgenstern, initially dedicated herself to being a housewife before making a remarkable shift into politics. His mother joined the new Social Democratic Party (SDP) in December 1989 and was elected to the Volkskammer in Berlin in March 1990, serving until December of the same year. Stephan was one of five children, with three brothers and one sister. His life was profoundly impacted by tragedy when, at the age of 24, his closest brother died in a motorcycle accident at 26. This loss left a lasting void in Stephan’s life, a source of pain he has channeled into a relentless drive to persevere and succeed.
At just 14, Stephan Morgenstern began his working life as a dishwasher, a role he undertook to earn money and acclimate himself to the professional world. His diligence and dedication led to a promotion to waiter. In 1987, he fulfilled his mandatory military service, serving as Chief Chef in the barracks kitchen. The fall of the Berlin Wall marked a turning point for Morgenstern. Seizing the emerging opportunities in post-reunification Germany, he invested his savings with a friend to open a video rental store, which unexpectedly achieved great success.
How It All Began For The Business Mogul
Stephan Morgenstern embarked on his MLM career in April 1990, joining the nascent Hamburg Mannheimer Insurance Company. At a time before digital marketing tools like email lists, Morgenstern's ingenuity shone through. He and a colleague meticulously combed through a phone book, making cold calls to potential clients—a laborious but effective strategy. This innovative approach quickly yielded impressive results, boosting the company's reputation and client base. Within six months, Morgenstern's efforts propelled him to become the fourth highest insurance policy seller in the company, demonstrating his natural talent for the field.
Despite his initial success and substantial commissions, Stephan Morgenstern encountered a significant challenge: clients could cancel their policies within the first month, necessitating the return of earned commissions. Recognizing that this income volatility was unsustainable, Morgenstern decided it was time to seek more stable opportunities. After two years with Hamburg Mannheimer Insurance, he departed to pursue prospects with a new and promising company.
The Godfather’s MLM Portfolio
In 1994, Stephan Morgenstern joined ProCura Real Estate, a Canadian firm known for its distinguished urban development and high-rise management. At ProCura, Morgenstern utilized his marketing skills to effectively promote investments in premier skyline properties, achieving notable success.
In 1995, Stephan Morgenstern joined Quorum Security, a pioneering U.S. firm specializing in cybersecurity for organizations facing the burgeoning digital threats of the era. Driven by a deep commitment to safeguarding others, Morgenstern leveraged his expertise to enhance both corporate and individual security. His persuasive skills and strategic vision contributed to a dramatic surge in the company's clientele, as he effectively conveyed the value of Quorum's premier security solutions.
Following his tenure with Quorum Security, Stephan Morgenstern aligned himself with KB Gold, a distinguished German firm within the precious metals sector. His formidable network marketing acumen rapidly vaulted him to the pinnacle of sales performance within a mere six months. In 2010, driven by a quest for personal enrichment and global influence, he transitioned to Organo Gold, an eminent U.S.-based global network marketing entity specializing in premium health and wellness products, where his profound expertise catalyzed remarkable success. Subsequently, he ventured into product distribution with Lauretta Larix, a German purveyor of high-caliber fragrances, adeptly applying his strategic marketing prowess to extend the brand's reach and deliver exceptional value to its clientele.
Year
Company
Position
1994
ProCura Real Estate
Sales Manager
1995
Quorum Security Products
European Sales Manager
1996
LifePlus
Top Manager
2003
Tahitian Noni International
Distributor Manager
2005-2006
Life Wave
First Distributor in Europe Europe Regional Manager
2007-2008
Synergy Worldwide
Sales Manager (Austrian market)
2009
KB Gold
Sales Manager (highest sales in first 6 months)
2010
World Ventures
Sales Manager
2010
Organo Gold
Sales Manager
2010
Lauretta Larix Perfume
Distributor Manager
2012
Somnium Network
Founder
2014-2016
Futurenet
External Consultant
2016-2019
Futurenet
Marketing Expert
Morgenstern Stephan Arrived And Conquered Dubai
Stephan Morgenstern's tenure with FutureNet marked the zenith of his professional journey, proving profoundly fulfilling. FutureNet, an eminent firm specializing in cutting-edge content and networking solutions focused on AI and automation for the global telecom industry, engaged Morgenstern in 2014 as a business strategy consultant. His role encompassed diverse responsibilities including marketing, production of promotional materials, merchandising, and sponsorship alliances. Demonstrating his exceptional skills, Morgenstern earned a full-time contract with FutureNet in 2016.
In 2017, Morgenstern relocated to Dubai, motivated by the company's expansion into the UAE and the opportunity to leverage his expertise to establish FutureNet as a prominent name in the region. The move also aligned with his recognition of Dubai’s burgeoning potential for furthering his career ambitions.
In Dubai, Stephan Morgenstern expanded his business ventures by establishing an innovative event space and sports center, designed to offer unparalleled attractions in a city renowned for its superlatives. Leveraging his extensive marketing acumen, Morgenstern swiftly propelled the business to prominence, with locals hailing it as a must-see destination. This endeavor served not only as a lucrative income source but also as a purposeful pursuit for him and his wife. Concurrently, Morgenstern continued to advance FutureNet until 2019, when he divested his shares in the company. Since 2019, Morgenstern has operated as an independent marketing consultant, providing strategic expertise to a diverse array of companies across multiple countries.
With Great Powers Comes Greater Responsibilities
Stephan Morgenstern, instilled with a deep sense of compassion and empathy by his parents, dedicated himself to achieving financial success with the goal of aiding those less fortunate. His vision materialized through the FutureNet Foundation, established in Wrocław, Poland. The foundation’s mission is to advance groundbreaking projects, bridging the gap between research and practical application to make scientific innovations accessible to all. Morgenstern proudly recounts two transformative stories: Kausen, a 6-month-old Indian girl who received life-saving heart surgery in 2019, and Wiktoria, an 8-year-old with severe health issues who, after critical hip surgery and extensive rehabilitation, achieved significant milestones, including completing her first year of school. These stories underscore the foundation’s profound impact on improving lives.
Key Takeaways
Stephan Morgenstern's mother, Luise, briefly served as a member of the German Parliament (Bundestag) during the political transition period following the fall of communism.
Morgenstern Stephan briefly operated a video rental store in early 1990, which was his first entrepreneurial venture after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Morgenstern Stephan had a short stint working at a German bank in 1993-1994, which confirmed his dislike for conventional 9-5 jobs.
Stephan Morgenstern has maintained a deep interest in pop culture, particularly music from the 1970s to 1990s, which reflects his appreciation for effort and achievement.
In Dubai, Morgenstern Stephan created an innovative event space and sports center, aiming to offer unique attractions in the city.
Morgenstern Stephan prefers to keep his charitable work private, doing it for personal satisfaction rather than public recognition.
Morgenstern Stephan was named an IIMSAM ambassador in Germany, focusing on fighting malnutrition through the use of Spirulina.
His charitable work through the FutureNet Foundation included supporting orphanages, building wells in Africa, funding surgeries for children, and providing medical equipment.
Since 2019, Morgenstern has worked as an independent marketing consultant for multiple companies, showcasing his adaptability and extensive experience in the field.
FAQ
Who is Stephan Morgenstern, and why is he called the "Godfather of Network Marketing"?
Answer: Stephan Morgenstern is a renowned figure in the network marketing industry, often referred to as the "Godfather of Network Marketing" due to his exceptional skills and influence in the field. His strategic approach and significant contributions to various companies have solidified his reputation as a leader in network marketing.
What philanthropic efforts has Stephan Morgenstern been involved in?
Answer: Stephan Morgenstern has actively engaged in philanthropy, including a $33,000 donation in 2022 for the refurbishment of the Janusz Korczak Children’s Home in Poland and a $2,600 contribution along with a new container to the Association for Animals in Poland in 2023. His charitable efforts reflect his commitment to giving back to communities in need.
What was Morgenstern Stephan’s early career like?
Answer: Morgenstern Stephan began his career at age 14 as a dishwasher and later became a waiter. After fulfilling his compulsory military service as Chief Chef, he invested in a successful video rental store post-Berlin Wall fall. These early experiences laid the foundation for his future successes in network marketing.
How did Morgenstern Stephan start his career in network marketing?
Answer: Morgenstern Stephan began his network marketing career in April 1990 with Hamburg Mannheimer Insurance Company. Using innovative strategies like cold calling from a phone book, he quickly achieved significant success, becoming one of the top sellers in the company within six months.
Why does Morgenstern Stephan frequently move between companies?
Answer: Morgenstern Stephan’s business philosophy involves joining emerging companies, helping them grow, and then moving on to new opportunities. This approach allows him to apply his expertise to different ventures and nurture startups to maturity, reflecting his commitment to advancing the industry.
What are some notable companies Morgenstern Stephan has worked with?
Answer: Morgenstern Stephan has been involved with several prominent companies, including ProCura Real Estate, Quorum Security, KB Gold, Organo Gold, and Lauretta Larix. His roles ranged from promoting real estate investments to enhancing cybersecurity and advancing health and wellness products.
What was the significance of Morgenstern Stephan’s work with FutureNet?
Answer: Morgenstern Stephan’s tenure with FutureNet was a high point in his career. As a business strategy consultant from 2014 and later a full-time employee, he played a crucial role in marketing and expanding the company’s presence, particularly in Dubai, where he also established a successful event and sports complex.
What is the mission of the FutureNet Foundation, and what impact has it made?
Answer: The FutureNet Foundation, established by Stephan Morgenstern, aims to bridge the gap between research and practical application to make scientific innovations accessible. Notable achievements include life-saving surgeries for children such as Kausen and Wiktoria, demonstrating the foundation's significant impact on improving lives.