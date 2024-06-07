Sangeeta Pareekh: Blending Finance, Astrology, And A Passion For Making A Difference

Sangeeta Pareekh exemplifies a unique blend of financial acumen and a passion for astrology, coupled with a strong commitment to making a positive impact in the world. “Stars can guide us but it’s our hard work, dedication, and integrity that determine success,” she affirms, embodying her philosophy through her multifaceted career.
A Career in Capital Markets
Sangeeta Pareekh's journey in the capital markets began as a supporter of her husband Dinesh Pareekh's ventures. Over time, she carved out her own niche, providing invaluable insights into strategic investments. With over two decades of experience, Sangeeta has been instrumental in identifying early-stage companies with massive growth potential. Notable investments include APL Apollo Tubes, Relaxo Footwear (exited), ShareIndia, and Ganesha Ecosphere. Her deep market understanding and commitment to impactful investing have been hallmarks of her career.
Unique Fusion of Finance and Astrology
What sets Sangeeta apart is her unique combination of financial expertise and an interest in astrology. While she values astrology as a supportive science, she firmly believes that success is driven by hard work and good intentions. This perspective enriches her approach to finance, where she diligently applies her skills to make a difference in society.
Championing Sustainability
As the promoter of RACE Ecochain Ltd., Sangeeta is a leading figure in the Green Earth movement. RACE Ecochain is dedicated to organizing a sustainable supply chain for plastic waste and promoting recycled products. Her commitment to sustainability through this initiative underscores her desire to effect real change in the world.
Dedicated to Social Causes
Sangeeta’s dedication to social causes is a core part of her identity. She invests significant time and resources in various initiatives, motivated by a genuine desire to improve the world around her. Furthermore, she has launched Jungle TV India, a social media channel that celebrates life and fosters a sense of community.
A Love for Pets and Personal Interests
Sangeeta’s love for her pet birds, Mickey and Minnie, is well-known among her friends and family. Her affection for these feathered companions is just one aspect of her warm and nurturing personality. Additionally, her interests in home decor and gemstones are evident to everyone who meets her, reflecting her aesthetic sensibilities and belief in the positive energy of beautiful surroundings.
A Commitment to Making a Difference
Sangeeta Pareekh’s journey is defined by dedication, continuous learning, and a passion for making a difference. Her distinctive approach, blending finance, astrology, and sustainability, illustrates how diverse interests can converge to create a meaningful and impactful career.