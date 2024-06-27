Rizwan Sajan: Propelling Danube Group To Heights Of Business Excellence

Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group said, “We take pride in the excellent response to all our projects. Our new projects are immediately grabbed by investors as soon as they are launched. Our popularity has grown so much that we are witnessing an influx of investors and end-users from around the globe. Indians are the prime investors in our projects and taking advantage of the UAE's Golden Visa.”



He further states that the Dubai market is extraordinary. “The reasonable property prices are attracting buyers from GCC countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait,” said Mr. Sajan, adding that Danube Group continues to push boundaries. The company keeps diversifying its offerings with the aim to redefine industry standards and leave an indelible mark on the business landscape in the UAE and beyond.