Rizwan Sajan: Propelling Danube Group To Heights Of Business Excellence

Dynamic leader Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, is known in the industry for his unwavering determination and visionary approach. Sajan’s tireless work ethic can be credited for the group's enormous success, as he was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He has always believed in pushing boundaries, exploring new horizons and challenging the status quo. His leadership in business is characterized by hands on approach, where he leads by an example and encourages a culture of ownership, creativity, collaboration and progressive improvement. He has always believed that striving to become the best is the only way in life.
With various divisions including real estate, building materials, home décor, and media, the company has emerged as a powerhouse in the business landscape of the UAE and beyond.
Born into a middle-class family in Mumbai, he was ambitious from a young age. His father’s untimely demise placed his family’s responsibilities on his shoulders very early. As the sole breadwinner, he focused on creating a better life for his family. This desire and dream to succeed led him to Dubai, where he established Danube Group in 1993 as a venture dealing with building materials and offering construction material all across the region. It currently offers more than 50,000 products under one roof.
Additionally, Danube Home founded in 2008 has now spread its footprint across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, Africa, and India. The company has recently opened its third showroom in India. Danube Home specializes in Home Furnishings and Home Décor products offering a wide variety of products for the homeowners with specialized interior designer teams sitting all across the showrooms as a value addition to the customers without any additional cost.
Danube Properties, the real estate arm of Danube Group and founded in 2014, is known for revolutionizing the UAE's property market. It has earned notable significance in the short span of time through its innovative 1% payment plan strategized by Mr. Rizwan Sajan himself, giving him popular tag of “Dubai’s 1% man”. Danube Properties set a record last year by selling out six projects consecutively. Completed and handed over six months ahead of its schedule in May 2024, the Pearlz project features 300 modern apartments and retail spaces, all spread across a spacious 480,179 square feet. Their latest project, Diamondz is the second luxurious project of 2024 which will also house Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s “Being Strong” gym equipment.
In the last ten years, Danube Properties has launched 29 real estate projects, of which 13 have been delivered. This excellent track record makes Danube Properties one of the most successful developers in terms of announced vs. delivered projects. Its trend-setting 1% payment plan has enabled middle-income tenants and end-users in the UAE to easily fulfill their dream of owning a home. Danube Properties has a development portfolio of 17,453 units, with a combined value exceeding Dh 20 billion.
Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group said, “We take pride in the excellent response to all our projects. Our new projects are immediately grabbed by investors as soon as they are launched. Our popularity has grown so much that we are witnessing an influx of investors and end-users from around the globe. Indians are the prime investors in our projects and taking advantage of the UAE's Golden Visa.”
He further states that the Dubai market is extraordinary. “The reasonable property prices are attracting buyers from GCC countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait,” said Mr. Sajan, adding that Danube Group continues to push boundaries. The company keeps diversifying its offerings with the aim to redefine industry standards and leave an indelible mark on the business landscape in the UAE and beyond.
Under Sajan’s leadership, the Group acquired the Filmfare rights for the Middle East in 2018, leading to an annual star-studded concert with Bollywood, Pakistani, and Arab celebrities. The years 2019, 2020, and 2022 are particularly significant for Sajan, as they represent milestones in the Danube Group’s ascent with the introduction of Danube Hospitality, DanubeHomes.com, and Danube Sports World.
Mr. Sajan firmly believes in serving the community and giving back to society. Contributing immensely to a series of community welfare initiatives, he supports various charitable organizations focused on education and healthcare. A compassionate personality with a heart of gold, Mr. Sajan also runs the Danube Welfare Center, the company's philanthropic arm. Aimed at improving the lives of underprivileged communities, the centre offers quality education and healthcare support.
As part of their community welfare initiative, Danube Group provides 100,000 meals daily to blue-collar workers across Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, showing their strong commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged. This commitment has been going on for years as part of their community welfare initiatives. Mr. Sajan has also donated AED 5 million to the UAE Government's 1 Billion Meals Endowment initiative under the respected rulers to lead global humanitarian efforts and making Dubai a hub of innovation.
Moreover, known for his philanthropic endeavours he built a mosque in Dubai Studio City where more than 750 men and women worshippers can offer prayers. He also contributed AED 10 million to the Mother's Endowment Campaign, an initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Recently, Danube Properties also allocated real estate units worth AED 25 million to support the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global (MBRGI) programs.
An entrepreneur par excellence, Mr. Sajan is ranked 7th among the 'Top 100 Indian Leaders in the UAE' by Forbes Middle East. Despite his numerous achievements, Sajan remains humble, attributing his success to hard work, luck, and family support.
His journey from the shambles in Mumbai to the pinnacle of success in Dubai is truly an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. It showcases the transformative power of resilience and perseverance. Sajan continues to explore new territories and push the boundaries of innovation, serving as a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream big while defying all odds.
