Real Estate Industry Gathers For Insightful Discussions On Innovation And Sustainability

The real estate sector's transformation was the focal point of an engaging event today, featuring thought leaders and industry experts who focused on the latest innovations and sustainable practices reshaping the industry. The event, hosted by Outlook Business in collaboration with Business Mint, brought together notable figures for a series of insightful discussions and recognitions.
The event kicked off with a warm welcome from Ms. Suchetana Ray, Editor of Outlook Business and Chief Strategy Officer at Outlook Group, setting the stage for a day of exploration into the evolving real estate landscape.
This was followed by two panel discussions which were moderated by Amit Shanbaug, Associate Editor of Outlook Business.
The first panel, titled "Adapting to Changing Trends: Innovations Reshaping the Real Estate Industry," featured esteemed panelists Y Swapna Kumar (Co-Founder & Director, Honer Homes), Boppana Atchuta Rao (MD, Anvita Group), and Krishna Bhargav Ganugapati (MD, Neemsboro Group). The discussion highlighted significant trends such as proptech, sustainability initiatives, and the rise of co-living spaces, examining their impact on operations and customer value. Panelists shared how technology, including AI, IoT, and virtual reality, is transforming real estate development and management, offering insights into how their organisations are leveraging these innovations to enhance efficiency and customer experience.
The second panel, "Sustainable Real Estate Development: Balancing Profitability and Environmental Responsibility," featured Vijaya Sai Meka (President, NAREDCO Telangana), C Shekar Reddy (National Vice Chairman, IGBC), and Rajashekar Reddy Venuganti (President, Credai Hyderabad). This discussion emphasised the importance of integrating sustainable practices into real estate projects, exploring green building standards like LEED, and discussing the economic benefits of sustainability. The panelists provided examples of successful sustainable developments and highlighted best practices for engaging stakeholders in green initiatives.
The event also featured special addresses from distinguished guests, including Sandip Patnaik, MD of JLL, who delivered a theme address & also by Nimish Gadodia, Chairman, Nav Durga Group.
The day's proceedings concluded with a fireside chat between Ms. Suchetana Ray and actress Shruti Haasan, followed by an award ceremony recognising outstanding contributions to the real estate industry.
The real estate awards event honored a wide range of achievements across the industry. Notable recipients included Fortune Greens by Bhuvana Group for the "Eco-Friendly Project of the Year - 2024" and Janmika Developers as the "Fast Growing Startup of the Year - 2024." Royal India Corporation Ltd was recognised for the "Best Upcoming Project of 2024 in Real Estate, Mumbai," while Radiance Alloy & Electricals Pvt Ltd received an award for "Excellence in Electrical and Electronic Manufacturing and Innovation - 2024." MK Builders were honored with the "Legacy Builder Award for 25 Years of Excellence."
Other significant awards included Tattva Hi Life LLP as the "Real Estate Consultant Company of the Year - 2024," Anvita Group for the "Master of Development Excellence Award - 2024," and Earth Pavers (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd as the "Leader in Integrated Paving Solutions - 2024." Building Block Group was recognised as the "Visionary Plot Developer of the Decade," and iSprout was named the "Innovative Coworking Space Provider - 2024." The "Most Admired Upcoming Project of the Year - 2024" went to Fortune Retreat - Green City Sreenivasa Estates, while 2gTula @Hoodi - 2getherments Infra Pvt Ltd was awarded for the "Innovative Project of the Year - 2024."
Ali Haq from Sanali Group received the "Most Enterprising Director of the Year - 2024," and Bhanodayas Crystal - Neemsboro Group was recognised for the "Best High-End Residential Development Award." Harshavardhan Galla from Fuerzaa Group was named the "Visionary Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year - 2024," and Bounten received the "Advanced Water Softening Technology Award." Honer Homes was awarded the "Real Estate Brand of the Year - 2024," while LBC Real Estates and Agro Farms received the "Visionary in Farm Land Development Award."
Design Walls was recognised as the "Best Wallpaper Company of the Year - 2024," Primark’s Northwave - Primark Developers for the "Value Housing Project Award," and Mahadev Infra Developers as the "Visionary Plot Developer of the Year - 2024." ASBL was named the "Residential Apartment Builder of the Year - 2024," and STELLAR received the award for the "Most Trusted Retail Store for Interior Design Products." Outline Media PVT.LTD was recognised as the "Emerging Advertising Agency of the Year - 2024," and Cyberabad Builders Association as the "Emerging Builders Association of the Year - 2024."
Zaki & Associates received the award for the "Most Promising Structural Engineering Company of the Year - 2024," while Varun Kalinga from Varun Realtors was named the "Emerging Real Estate Influencer of the Year - 2024." Saket Pranamam was honored as the "Most Admired Senior Living Community of the Year - 2024," and Vidhathri Villas by APURUPA DECO received the "Most Promising Villa Project of the Year - 2024." Adikarah Media Communications was awarded the "Emerging Marketing Agency of the Year - 2024," and A&I Hyderabad was recognised as the "Most Influential Interior Design & Architecture Magazine of the Year - 2024." RC Ratul received the "Celebrity Real Estate Expert of the Year - 2024," Venu Kalyan was named the "Most Admired Real Estate Sales Coach of the Year - 2024," and R A G A was honored as the "Premier Interior: Crafting Personal Sanctuaries."
Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder & CEO of Business Mint, closed the event with a heartfelt thank-you note.