Real Estate Industry Gathers For Insightful Discussions On Innovation And Sustainability

Zaki & Associates received the award for the "Most Promising Structural Engineering Company of the Year - 2024," while Varun Kalinga from Varun Realtors was named the "Emerging Real Estate Influencer of the Year - 2024." Saket Pranamam was honored as the "Most Admired Senior Living Community of the Year - 2024," and Vidhathri Villas by APURUPA DECO received the "Most Promising Villa Project of the Year - 2024." Adikarah Media Communications was awarded the "Emerging Marketing Agency of the Year - 2024," and A&I Hyderabad was recognised as the "Most Influential Interior Design & Architecture Magazine of the Year - 2024." RC Ratul received the "Celebrity Real Estate Expert of the Year - 2024," Venu Kalyan was named the "Most Admired Real Estate Sales Coach of the Year - 2024," and R A G A was honored as the "Premier Interior: Crafting Personal Sanctuaries."