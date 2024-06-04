Raising The Green Commitment

In the race to address climate change and shape a sustainable future, Carrier India, through its road map to net zero, aims to achieve zero emissions by 2050 in all stages of development and operation of their products. The company is strategically transforming its portfolio through electrification and energy efficiency—delivering a portfolio of efficient products that minimize customer energy use, fossil fuel consumption, and and greenhouse emissions; digitally enabled energy solutions—integrating energy management and digital solutions across product portfolios to minimize carbon emissions; use of sustainable materials— designing products with materials that have lower embodied carbon and lower GWP refrigerants, in addition to natural refrigerant technologies to reduce the GHG footprint of the products while in use.