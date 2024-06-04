Raising The Green Commitment

As a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions for buildings and homes and across the cold chain, Carrier is committed to actions that minimize environmental impact and its critical challenges. The HVAC industry in India is witnessing a paradigm shift towards sustainability, driven by technological advancements and a growing awareness of environmental concerns. Evolving trends like a growing middle class, climate change, energy security and stability, and digitalization, are transforming the industry.
In the race to address climate change and shape a sustainable future, Carrier India, through its road map to net zero, aims to achieve zero emissions by 2050 in all stages of development and operation of their products. The company is strategically transforming its portfolio through electrification and energy efficiency—delivering a portfolio of efficient products that minimize customer energy use, fossil fuel consumption, and and greenhouse emissions; digitally enabled energy solutions—integrating energy management and digital solutions across product portfolios to minimize carbon emissions; use of sustainable materials— designing products with materials that have lower embodied carbon and lower GWP refrigerants, in addition to natural refrigerant technologies to reduce the GHG footprint of the products while in use.
Setting Winning Standards
To create awareness about the importance of e-waste management among its consumers, Carrier India has included an e-waste supplementary booklet with its products, educating and offering guidance on the disposal of electronic items at the end of their life cycle. Comprehensive and updated information about e-waste recycling is also available on the company’s website. Corporate social responsibility initiatives and training programmes for employees, dealers, channel partners, and consumers create a complete circle of environmental sensitization.
Among other initiatives, Carrier India has installed a 500KW solar power plant, adopted green fuel and for paint shops, Static Var Generator for power factor improvement, a shut-it-off program, solar lights, air leak management, upgraded to more efficient air compressors, implemented solar water heating, a waste water recycling plant, rainwater harvesting, and drip cooling tower management, all of which contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
To shape a sustainable future, Carrier India develops its strategy from the solutions to the goals. With a focus on positively impacting people’s lives and making measurable progress for the planet, the company is driving decarbonization and addressing climate change as a true leader in HVAC sector.
Environmental, Social, and Governance
Steadfast in adhering to all applicable regulations, Carrier India meticulously follows e-waste management and plastic waste management rules. Through its recycling programme,
the company aspires to reduce, reuse, and recycle waste and foster a circular economy. This initiative minimizes the necessity for raw material extraction, mitigates environmental harm, and becomes an important milestone towards sustainability and responsible environmental stewardship.
Carrier India has implemented a Green Policy that encompasses the entire lifecycle of its products, from manufacturing to recycling. The company’s commitment
to energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices contributes to a greener future and inspires others in the industry to follow suit.
Energy Efficiency for a Sustainable Economy
Sundaresan Narayanan speaks to Outlook about Carrier India’s robust manufacturing ecosystem for commercial air conditioning solutions
Q. How does Carrier India incorporate sustainability principles into its product design and manufacturing processes to reduce environmental impact?
We recognize the need for intelligent, sustainable solutions to help our customers achieve their decarbonization goals. We invest in sustainable design, including energy-efficient solutions, lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants, and electric technologies, while leveraging service and digital solutions to optimize performance. At our Gurugram factory significant changes have been made to cut greenhouse gas emissions. These efforts result in an annual reduction of 1500 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions, earning our factory a prestigious Platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).
Initiatives in our manufacturing facility include Installation of a 500kW solar power plant, using solar lights and solar water heating, a waste water recycling plant, and rainwater harvesting, which are contributing to our sustainability goals. Phasing out R-22 refrigerant from light commercial ducted and cassette products underscores our commitment.
Carrier India is actively building a robust manufacturing ecosystem for commercial air conditioning solutions. Looking ahead, we remain firm in our commitment to introducing cutting-edge technologies and solutions to enhance our supplier ecosystem, thereby contributing to India’s sustainable and energy-efficient future.
Q. What are the initiatives taken by Carrier India to minimize energy consumption, waste generation, and carbon emissions throughout its supply chain?
To minimize environmental impact throughout the supply chain and procurement processes, we are taking proactive steps to reduce energy consumption, waste generation, and carbon emissions, considering climate change impacts.
Supplier Engagement is a cornerstone of our approach. We actively collaborate with our suppliers to promote sustainable practices like energy efficiency and waste reduction. By setting sustainability criteria and offering support, we are driving positive change across our supply chain.
Lifecycle Assessment is another essential tool. By understanding the environmental impact of our products at every stage, from extraction to disposal, we can identify areas for improvement and make informed decisions.
Prioritizing environment-conscious products and materials, while Energy Efficient Improvements, such as upgrading equipment and investing in renewable energy, help us further reduce our carbon footprint.
To promote waste reduction and recycling initiatives, we are optimizing transportation routes and partnering with external agencies like ECOVADIS to strengthen our commitment to sustainability. We are digitally connecting assets to ensure predictable results in tracking carbon emissions.
Q. As part of your commitment to environmental sustainability, Carrier India has endorsed the Bureau of Energy Efficiency Standards and Labelling Program. How does this program align with the company’s goals and benefit consumers in terms of energy efficiency and cost savings?
Carrier India stands at the forefront of energy-efficient technology, exemplified by the Toshiba brand of air conditioners, one of the first to bring the inverter revolution to India. Toshiba was among the few to introduce a comprehensive range of cassette air conditioners with a 5-star rating. Drawing upon Toshiba’s advancements in inverter technology, we have continuously pushed the boundaries to not only meet but surpass energy efficiency standards.
For consumers, the benefits are twofold. Firstly, by investing in energy- efficient appliances, they save on their energy costs while contributing to reducing carbon footprint.
From the range of Toshiba SPI cassette air conditioners, the 5-star cassette, for instance, not only provide superior cooling performance but also consume significantly less energy, translating into tangible savings for consumers over the long term. Secondly, by aligning with programmes like the Bureau of Energy Efficiency Standards and Labelling Program, consumers make informed choices about the products they purchase for sustainability without compromising on quality or performance. By championing energy efficiency, we are also supporting other businesses in their journey towards achieving their own ESG goals.